WPL 2023 Final: Harmanpreet's form a concern for MI as DC's Lanning aims to keep title conquest streak alive

WPL 2023: Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians will clash for the title in the grand finale in Mumbai on Sunday. While Harmanpreet Kaur's performance will concern MI, DC's Meg Lanning will aim to keep her title-win streak alive.

Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur's form is a massive concern as Mumbai Indians (MI) look to cap their superb 2023 Women's Premier League season (WPL) by defeating Meg Lanning's Delhi Capitals (DC) in the final of the inaugural edition of the tournament at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday. After three half-centuries earlier in the event, form has deserted the India skipper, and had it not been for Nat Sciver-Brunt's unbeaten 72 in the Eliminator against UP Warriorz (UPW) on Friday, the script of the tournament could have been different.

With Harmanpreet managing just 14 runs in the Eliminator, things could have gone downhill for the Mumbai franchise, but luckily Nat Sciver made the most of the dropped catch to make a mockery of the Warriorz bowling. Australian stalwart Meg Lanning, though, could exploit Harmanpreet's poor run with the bat to go all out, even though DC will be playing in front of a partisan crowd at the Brabourne Stadium.

DC, after starting sedately, gradually moved up the points table and finally managed to displace MI at the top, thanks mainly to the performance of Lanning -- the leader of the batting charts -- and all-rounder Marizanne Kapp. Still, it would be futile to pick the favourite as both teams have been ruthless, clinical, dominant, and unsuccessful at various tournament stages.

Delhi and Mumbai have recorded heavy wins against each other in the group stage and finished with identical 12 points, with only the net run rate separating them at the top of the table. MI stamped their authority first by thrashing DC by nine-wicket, but the latter returned the favour, scoring an identical win.

By its record at the Brabourne Stadium, MI has the upper hand, having won all three games so far, while Delhi has two wins and a loss at the venue. With Harmanpreet's form a concern, Nat Sciver could step up and play another of her mesmerising knocks, which saw her clobber UPW bowlers all around the park in the Eliminator on Friday.

With the third-highest number of runs (272), two half-centuries, an enviable average of 54.40 and 10 wickets in nine games, Nat Sciver is one of the best all-rounders on show here. The England cricketer has, time and again, given commanding performances, and it will be hard for DC to stop the devastating batter in the summit clash.

Nat Sciver has been most destructive with the bat in the last five overs in WPL, something that the UPW found out on Friday night when she helped MI add 66 runs in the final five overs. Another MI all-rounder Hayley Matthews (258 runs, 13 wickets in nine matches), has blown hot and cold of late but remains a vital cog in the team's line-up, while Yastika Bhatia will look to take a fearless approach with the bat again.

With two more wickets, Mumbai's Saika Ishaque (15) could finish as the WPL's highest wicket-taker ahead of UPW's Sophie Ecclestone (16). With Isabelle Wong (13 wickets) and Amelia Kerr (12) in their ranks, MI will hope for another good outing with the ball. Lanning would like to add the inaugural WPL trophy to her cabinet after recently winning the ICC T20 World Cup in South Africa for a record-extending fifth time. MI cannot wish away the Australia captain, the WPL's top-scorer, with 310 runs (average 51.66), including two half-centuries.

Delhi has had its share of highs and lows, but Lanning's captaincy, combined with an incredible all-round show from Marizanne Kapp (159 runs, nine wickets in eight matches), has been the highlight for them. Alice Capsey's power-hitting in the middle overs can also make a substantial dent. While Delhi will again return overseas stars to come good, their hopes will also be pinned on Indian stars Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Shikha Pandey and Radha Yadav.

Squads:

Delhi Capitals: Meg Lanning (c), Jemimah Rodrigues (vc), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Marizanne Kapp, Titas Sadhu, Laura Harris, Tara Norris, Jasia Akhtar, Minnu Mani, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Poonam Yadav, Jess Jonassen, Sneha Deepthi, Arundhati Reddy and Aparna Mondal.

Mumbai Indians: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Heather Graham, Isabelle Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Dhara Gujjar, Saika Ishaque, Hayley Matthews, Chloe Tryon, Humaira Kazi, Komal Zanzad, Priyanka Bala, Sonam Yadav, Neelam Bisht and Jintamani Kalita.

Match details

Date and day: March 26, 2023 (Sunday)

Venue: Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai

Time: 7.30 PM (IST)

Where to watch (TV): Sports18 - Also available in HD

Where to watch (Online): JioCinema

(With inputs from PTI)