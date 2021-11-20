Will MS Dhoni play IPL 2022? The Chennai Super Kings skipper answers this million-dollar question

Every Chennai Super Kings fan has a million-dollar question: Will skipper MS Dhoni play the next season of the Indian Premier League (IPL)? This all-important question was asked at an event in Chennai today, where Dhoni left fans guessing with his response that there is still a lot of time left for IPL 2022.

"Right now, we are just in November. The next IPL season will be played in April. So I will think about it; there is a lot of time left," Dhoni said.

Ever since Chennai Super Kings lifted their fourth IPL 2021 title, Dhoni has remained tight-lipped over his participation in the next IPL season. In a post-match presentation following the final against Kolkata Knight Riders in Dubai, Dhoni said that with two new teams coming in, many vital decisions need to be taken to better the CSK side. He added that it's essential to strengthen the team's core to ensure the IPL franchise does not suffer in the future. The skipper also said that the team will have a hard look at who can contribute towards CSK for the next decade.

When the broadcasters pointed out saying that Dhoni can be proud of the legacy he has left behind, the CSK skipper was quick to reply, saying, "I haven't still left behind."

The next season of IPL will feature two new franchises - Ahmedabad, owned by CVC Capital Partners, and Lucknow, owned by RPSG Ventures Ltd. The two companies won the bid for Rs 5625 crores and Rs 7000 crores, respectively. Meanwhile, BCCI secretary Jay Shah on Saturday (November 20) confirmed that the 15th season of the IPL will take place in India, and it will be more exciting with new teams joining. He added, "We have a mega auction coming up to see what the new combination looks like."

Having played 12 seasons now for the Yellow Army and winning the IPL four times as skipper, fans of Chennai Super Kings will hope that Captain Cool continues to lead the franchise. However, since there is a mega IPL auction slated to take place in April 2022, CSK will be able to hold back only four players, and if the Chennai team do keep Dhoni in the line-up, they will have to spend at least Rs 14 crore. This amount will go up by another couple of crores if they retain four players.

Dhoni has played 190 matches for CSK so far and has registered 116 wins as skipper. Under Dhoni's captaincy, the team has featured in the 2nd round of 11 out of 12 seasons.