WATCH: 'I'm not Deepti, but I'll do it...' - Mitchell Starc's warning to Jos Buttler reignites 'Mankading' row

Australia and England were involved in the final Canberra T20I on Friday, which ended in a no-contest. However, Mitchell Starc warned Jos Buttler about a possible run-our for backing up, which has reignited the 'Mankading' row.

It turned out to be a good contest between Australia and England in the third and final Twenty20 International (T20I) at the Manuka Oval in Canberra on Friday. However, the rain played spoilsport, as the game was abandoned, while the visitors won the series 2-0. Meanwhile, there was a curious moment in the game, as Australian seamer Mitchell Starc issued a verbal warning to English wicketkeeper-batter Jos Buttler for backing up. Also, he referred to Indian woman spinner Deepti Sharma, who was in the news recently for inflicting a similar run our against England.

Looking at the clip, as Starc delivers his ball to Dawid Malan in the second ball of the fifth over, the latter pulls off a straight defence. Starc collects the ball and instantly wanrs Buttler for backing up, while the former can be heard saying, "I am not Deepti, but I will do it. Doesn't mean you can leave early." In reply, the latter says, "I don't think I did."

Starc took a jab at Deepti, who dismissed England's Charlie Dean in the third and final One-Day International at Lord's in London, helping India register a clean sweep over the side. The English media was vocal about the incident and lamented the Indian for violating the spirit of the game, despite the Maryleborne Cricket Club (MCC) and International Cricket Council (ICC) placing the mode of dismissal in the fair-play category.

Later, Australian skipper clarified about the situation by saying, "I wasn't aware, had no idea about that. I think if batters get a warning then it's fair game after that. That would go for most teams, I assume, if you give the batter a warning that they are getting a little too much ground before the ball is bowled. But, I'm not a big fan of it, to be fair, personally."

On the same note, English all-rounder Chris Woakes noted, "In my eyes, that's the best way to go about. I've got no issue with warning guys. I personally wouldn't run someone out [like that] but a warning, no issue with that." Buttler was a victim of the incident during the 2019 Indian Premier League (IPL) when playing for Rajasthan Royals (RR). He was dismissed by veteran Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, which attracted a huge debate.

In the same light, Buttler had also commented on Deepti's recent deed and said, "No, I am calling the batsman back. No one wants to see them in the game because they always create such a talking point when it should be about the battle between bat and ball and watching great cricket games. They always seem to happen at unsavoury times."