    Why is hashtag 'ArrestKohli' trending on Twitter?

    #ArrestKohli has been trending since Friday, while fans were confused about it and wondered of he committed any crime. However, it is something different and Rohit Sharma might be somewhat linked to the situation.

    Why is hashtag 'ArrestKohli' trending on Twitter? How are Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma connected to this?-ayh
    First Published Oct 15, 2022, 11:57 AM IST

    A weird trend began on social media on Friday when #ArrestKohli started trending, which implied former Indian skipper and top-order batter Virat Kohli. The trend picked up the pace on Saturday morning, making fans wonder about the severity of the situation and the possibility of any serious crime committed by him. However, we must assure the fans that Kohli is directly not at all involved in this. Also, reigning Indian skipper Rohit Sharma is indirectly involved in this matter, while the issue is wholly related to their fans. The trend began after a Kohli fan reportedly murdered a Rohit fan in Tamil Nadu.

    According to reports, a 21-year-old man was arrested in the state on Thursday over the allegation of him killing his friend while debating on who was the better cricketer between Kohli and Rohit. In contrast, both were in an intoxicated state at the time. The accused is known by the name S Dharmaraj, while the victim possesses the name P Vignesh, as both hail from Poyyur village in Ariyalur district.

    ALSO READ: Virat Kohli is team India's fittest player, proves NCA's rehab report for 2021-22 season

    In a statement, Keelapalur police said, “Both had consumed liquor. As per the initial investigation, Vignesh was supporting Mumbai Indians [MI] in the Indian Premier League [IPL], while Dharmaraj was a Royal Challengers Bangalore [RCB] supporter.” Also, officials added, “During the course of their debate, Vignesh had allegedly mocked RCB and Virat Kohli. Vignesh had the habit of body shaming Dharmaraj, who was a stammerer. On that day, he made some remarks comparing the RCB team to the speaking difficulty of Dharmaraj. This infuriated Dharmaraj, who attacked Vignesh with a bottle and later hit him with a cricket bat on the head. Dharmaraj soon fled the spot.”

    Police also said that the incident occurred near the SIDCO Industrial Estate in Mallur on Tuesday, with the accused attacking the victim with a bottle and a bat. Vignesh supposedly finished his ITI course and was awaiting his job visa for Singapore. Meanwhile, Dharmaraj has been taken into judicial custody. Some local workers spotted Vignesh’s body on Wednesday morning and informed the cops.

    Last Updated Oct 15, 2022, 11:58 AM IST
