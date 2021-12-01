IPL 2022: Virat Kohli, David Warner, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul and more react to Retentions

The retention list ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auction is out. With most of the top players being retained and some prominent ones being released, here are how the players reacted.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 will witness the mega auction, provisionally slated to be held next month. As a part of the tradition, the existing franchises had been allowed to retain a maximum of four players. Tuesday was the deadline for the same, and the retention list is out. While most sides have kept the top stars, some of the big names have surprisingly been released. In the same light, we look at how the superstar cricketers reacted following the IPL 2022 retention.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) retained Virat Kohli while he had stepped down from the captaincy role following the conclusion of the last season. Kohli had always expressed his loyalty to the side. "A special bond with this amazing team. The journey continues ❤️ @royalchallengersbangalore", he wrote on his social media handles.

Meanwhile, David Warner was one of the top names released by his franchise SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH). The two parties reportedly had a fallout, especially when Warner was going through a rough patch, losing his captaincy to Kane Willamson. Warner was not allowed to join the team and stayed in the hotel.

Later, he was asked to cheer for the side from the hospitality box. He had expressed his desire to enter the auction pool for next season. After release, he wrote on social media, "Chapter closed!! Thanks to all of the fans @srhfansofficial @sunrisersfansofficial for your support over all the years. It was much appreciated. #fans #loyal".

Along with Warner, top Afghan spinner Rashid Khan was also let go. "It has been a wonderful journey with the @sunrisershyd 🧡 Thank you for your support, love and for believing in me 🙏 To the #OrangeArmy you've been my pillar of strength, and I shall forever be grateful for such wonderful fans 🧡🙏", he wrote on his social media.

Also, KL Rahul was let go by his franchise Punjab Kings (PBKS) that he led for the past couple of seasons. To mark the end of his journey, he wrote on social media, "It was a good ride, thank you for the love ❤️ see u on the other side 🙌🏻 @punjabkingsipl". Meanwhile, Shikhar Dhawan was released by Delhi Capitals (DC), as he shared a video of his happy times with the franchise.