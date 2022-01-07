  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    David Warner opens up on axe as SRH captain during IPL 2021; says move didn't send the right message

    First Published Jan 7, 2022, 6:13 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    David Warner was conspicuously dropped by SunRisers Hyderabad during IPL 2021. Moreover, he was not retained by the franchise for IPL 2022. Meanwhile, he has opened up on his abrupt exit.

    David Warner opens up on axe as SunRisers Hyderabad SRH captain during Indian Premier League IPL 2021; says move didn't send the right message-ayh

    The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 saw a controversy surrounding Australian opener David Warner and former champion SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH). He was dropped as the side's captain while he was also not included in the XI thereon following a string of low runs. Three months later, the Aussie has opened up on the issue.

    David Warner opens up on axe as SunRisers Hyderabad SRH captain during Indian Premier League IPL 2021; says move didn't send the right message-ayh

    If one remembers, it was under Warner leadership that SRH had won its only IPL title in 2016. Although the poor run brought his stint at the franchise to an end, it proved the team and his doubters wrong by helping Australia win the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), besides finishing as the tournament's highest run-scorer.

    ALSO READ: IPL 2022 - Virat Kohli, David Warner, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul and more react to Retentions

    David Warner opens up on axe as SunRisers Hyderabad SRH captain during Indian Premier League IPL 2021; says move didn't send the right message-ayh

    Also, Warner was restricted to just a spectator during SRH's matches in the closing stages of IPL 2021, as he cheered for his side and waved the flag from the hospitality box. After his axe, he was initially not allowed to travel to the ground with the team and was asked to stay back at the team hotel. It was then that everyone realised that all was not right between the two parties.

    David Warner opens up on axe as SunRisers Hyderabad SRH captain during Indian Premier League IPL 2021; says move didn't send the right message-ayh

    Speaking to sports journalist Boria Majumdar, Warner said that dropping a captain like that and banishing him from the team did not send a good message to the young players, and they could be left feeling vulnerable. However, he admitted that he took it in the chin at the end of the day. "I am going to sit here and accept that for what it is because you are not picking me in the team," he told Boria.

    ALSO READ: IPL 2022: From Dhoni, Kohli to Rohit - Full list of players retained and purse remaining ahead of mega auction

    David Warner opens up on axe as SunRisers Hyderabad SRH captain during Indian Premier League IPL 2021; says move didn't send the right message-ayh

    SRH finished at the bottom of the table. What hurt the fans the most was that despite being their icon and most celebrated player, he was given an abrupt exit by the franchise. "It was the pain that I knew was going to hit the fans. They are what makes a franchise. They grow your brand. The greatest teams in the world have icon players," Warner reckoned.

    David Warner opens up on axe as SunRisers Hyderabad SRH captain during Indian Premier League IPL 2021; says move didn't send the right message-ayh

    Warner could only lead the side in six matches before being replaced by Kane Williamson as the skipper. He stated that he felt for the fans, as he gives it all wherever he plays and connects with the fans quickly. "Those kids in the playground wanting to be Sachin, Virat, myself, Williamson, Steve Smith; you name those players, they want to be us. We have to connect with them," he concluded.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Ashes 2021-22, Australia vs England, AUS vs ENG, Sydney Test: Jonny Bairstow's determination to Ben Stokes' fan staredown - The talking points from Day 3-ayh

    Ashes 2021-22, Sydney Test: Bairstow's determination to Stokes' fan staredown - The talking points from Day 3

    Ashes 2021-22, AUS vs ENG, Sydney Test: Jonny Bairstow's century keeps England in the hunt against Australia; here's how netizens reacted-ayh

    Ashes 2021-22, Sydney Test: Jonny Bairstow's century keeps England in the hunt; here's how netizens reacted

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA, Freedom Series 2021-22, Wanderers Test: Dean Elgar's determination headlines Day 4; here are the talking points-ayh

    IND vs SA 2021-22, Wanderers Test: Dean Elgar's determination headlines Day 4; here are the talking points

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA, Freedom Series 2021-22, Wanderers Test: Dean Elgar's unbeaten 96 helps Proteas draw level by 7 wickets, netizens abuzz-ayh

    IND vs SA 2021-22, Wanderers Test: Elgar's unbeaten 96 helps Proteas draw level by 7 wickets, netizens abuzz

    Ashes 2021-22, Australia vs England, AUS vs ENG, Sydney Test: Khawaja's comeback to Broad's resilience - Analysing the talking points from Day 2-ayh

    Ashes 2021-22, Sydney Test: Khawaja's comeback to Broad's resilience - Analysing the talking points from Day 2

    Recent Stories

    Uttarakhand Election 2022: AAP announces first list of candidates, 24 names in the fray-dnm

    Uttarakhand Election 2022: AAP announces first list of candidates, 24 names in the fray

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022 to be played entirely in Mumbai?-ayh

    IPL 2022 to be played entirely in Mumbai?

    India to become global hub for production of COVID-19 antiviral generic drugs: Fitch-dnm

    India to become global hub for production of COVID-19 antiviral generic drugs: Fitch

    Delhi might witness 17000 COVID cases positivity rate to touch 17 per cent on Friday says Satyendar Jain gcw

    Delhi might witness 17k COVID cases, positivity rate to touch 17% on Friday, says Satyendar Jain

    Hollywood Did Andrew Garfield improvise a scene in Spider Man No Way Home that got everyone teary eyed drb

    Did Andrew Garfield improvise a scene in ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ that got everyone teary-eyed?

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, JFC vs NEUFC Match Highlights (Game 51): Jamshedpur FC rises to 3rd spot with narrow win over NorthEast United-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 51): Jamshedpur FC rises to 3rd spot with narrow win over NorthEast United

    Video Icon
    BJP MP caught badmouthing own minister JC Madhuswamy, allegedly calls him Kim Jong-un-dnm

    BJP MP caught badmouthing own minister JC Madhuswamy, allegedly calls him Kim Jong-un

    Video Icon
    Minister KS Eshwarapppa differs with Karnataka govt Covid rules, compares it with 'graveyard'-ycb

    Minister KS Eshwarapppa differs with Karnataka govt Covid rules, compares it with 'graveyard'

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, ATKMB vs HFC Match Highlights (Game 50): Hyderabad FC leaves it late in high-octane draw vs ATK Mohun Bagan-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 50): Hyderabad FC leaves it late in high-octane draw vs ATK Mohun Bagan

    Video Icon
    Choosing pets over kids is selfish and diminishes us says Pope Francis

    Choosing pets over kids is 'selfish and diminishes us', says Pope Francis

    Video Icon