Virat Kohli vs Sam Konstas at MCG: What ICC's Code of Conduct on inappropriate physical contact states (WATCH)

A fiery mid-pitch altercation between Virat Kohli and debutant Sam Konstas during the fourth Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test at the MCG sparked debates, as Australian opener impressed with a quickfire 60 on debut.

On Day 1 of the fourth Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test match between India and Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground witnessed a fiery moment early on Thursday when India’s senior batter Virat Kohli and Australia’s 19-year-old debutant Sam Konstas were involved in a mid-pitch altercation. The incident occurred following the 10th over of the morning session, igniting debates among cricketing experts and fans alike.

The altercation began after Kohli and Konstas bumped shoulders while moving across the pitch between overs. Both players immediately turned around and engaged in a heated exchange of words before Australian opener Usman Khawaja and umpire Michael Gough intervened to diffuse the situation.

Kohli vs Konstas: Replays and reactions

Replays later revealed that Konstas, after the last ball of the 10th over, had turned around and was walking straight towards the other end of the pitch while adjusting his gloves. Meanwhile, Kohli, holding the ball in his hand, moved from a position well outside the pitch directly into Konstas' path, leading to the collision.

Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting, providing commentary for Channel 7, criticized Kohli’s actions. “Have a look at where Virat walks. Virat’s walked one whole pitch over to his right and instigated that confrontation. No doubt in my mind, whatsoever,” Ponting remarked while watching the replay.

Former ICC elite umpire Simon Taufel also weighed in on the matter, suggesting that Kohli’s behavior could fall under the category of "inappropriate physical contact" as defined by the ICC Code of Conduct.

“This long shot that's been provided by the director is really interesting because it shows Virat Kohli actually changing his line to get into the personal space of Sam Konstas. Now, there's a clause within the ICC Code of Conduct that talks about inappropriate physical contact and that's the clause that the umpires and the referee will be looking at, at close of play today to see whether or not Virat's actions fall into that category and my suggestion would be that they'll probably - looking at that seriously - more than likely do something about that now.,” Taufel explained.

What ICC Code of Conduct clause 2.12 states

"Any form of inappropriate physical contact is prohibited in cricket. Without limitation, Players will breach this regulation if they deliberately, recklessly and/or negligently walk or run into or shoulder another Player or Umpire. When assessing the seriousness of the breach, the following factors (without limitation) shall be taken into account: (i) the context of the particular situation, including, without limitation, whether the contact was deliberate (i.e. intentional), reckless, negligent, and/or avoidable; (ii) the force of the contact; (iii) any resulting injury to the person with whom contact was made; and (iv) the person with whom contact was made."

Konstas reflects on the incident

In an interview during the second session, Konstas downplayed the incident, attributing it to the high emotions of a competitive Test match.

“I think the emotions got to both of us. I didn’t quite realise, I was doing my gloves, then a little shoulder charge, but it happens in cricket,” he told Channel 7.

A stunning debut for Konstas

Despite the altercation, Sam Konstas’ Test debut turned out to be memorable. The 19-year-old showcased remarkable composure and aggression, scoring a quickfire 60 off 65 balls, including six fours and two sixes. Konstas took the attack to India’s ace pacers, reverse-scooping Jasprit Bumrah for a six and later executing a scoop shot over Rishabh Pant for four. His innings included an impressive 34 runs off 33 balls against Bumrah and 20 runs off 19 deliveries against Mohammed Siraj.

Konstas replaced Nathan McSweeney in the playing XI after the latter struggled against Bumrah in the earlier Tests. Although Konstas initially found it challenging, managing just 5 off his first 21 balls, he quickly found his rhythm and played a pivotal role in Australia’s strong start.

The India-Australia rivalry has long been marked by its intensity, with heated exchanges and controversies often adding to the drama. Kohli, known for his combative style, has been at the center of such incidents in the past, including an altercation with Tim Paine during the 2018 series and a memorable duel with Mitchell Johnson in 2014.

Latest Videos