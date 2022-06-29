Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Virat Kohli toppled by Babar Azam as T20I's No.1 for most number of days, Twitter reacts

    Babar Azam created history last year by replacing Virat Kohli as the number one T20I batter. Now, the Pakistani has toppled the Indian for being number one for the most number of days.

    Virat Kohli toppled by Babar Azam as T20I number 1 for most number of days, Twitter reacts-ayh
    First Published Jun 29, 2022

    In what comes as a delight for the Pakistani cricket fans and heartbreak for Indians, the former's skipper Babar Azam has toppled the latter's former captain Virat Kohli in the ICC T20I Rankings. While he had already replaced him at the rankings' summit last year, he has now broken his record of staying at the top for most days. After the International Cricket Council's (ICC's) latest updated ranking confirmed Azam's position at the top, he officially took his reign to past 1,013 days of Kohli. Notably, the Pakistani also happens to be the number one in the ICC ODI Rankings.

    The rankings took an update following the conclusion of India's T20I series in Ireland, during which the visitors blanked the hosts 2-0. As a result, it has seen some shufflings in the rankings, with Deepak Hooda and Sanju Sampson gaining significantly but still staying outside 100. While Hooda is 104th, Samson is 144th.

    Among the Indian bowlers, pacer Harshal Patel has risen to 33rd. As for the Irish, Harry Tector reaches 66th among batters, while pacer Mark Adair has gone up to 43rd. Australia's Josh Hazlewood tops the chart among bowlers, while Afghanistan's Mohammad Nabi is on the peak among the all-rounders.

    The highest-ranked Indian batter in the T20Is currently happens to be Ishan Kishan, who has dropped two spots to seventh. As for the bowlers, seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar is the highest-ranked, at 14th, while no Indians feature in the top 20 of the all-rounders' list.

