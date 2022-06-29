Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IND vs IRE 2022: 'Happy for Pandya and the way he's taking responsibility' - Hooda

    First Published Jun 29, 2022, 11:56 AM IST

    Hardik Pandya has managed to win his first series on his T20I captaincy debut. Meanwhile, Deepak Hooda was all-praise for him as to how he has been leading of late.

    Image credit: PTI

    India has successfully tamed Ireland in the two-match Twenty20 International (T20I) series, held at the Malahide Cricket Club in Dublin. The visitors registered a swift 2-0 clean sweep, while it turned out to be the maiden T20I series win for the Indian skipper of the tour, Hardik Pandya, his maiden series as the Indian captain. He has been on a roll as the leader, having led Gujarat Titans (GT) to the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 success, which was his debut season as the skipper. In the same light, Indian top-order batter Deepak Hooda has praised Pandya's captaincy stint so far.

    Image credit: PTI

    "Hardik is leading very well. He led a new franchise in the IPL, and it won the title. I'm happy for him and the way he's taking responsibility. I'm proud of him. He's doing very well," said Hooda during the post-match press conference after India's four-run win in the second T20I on Tuesday.

    ALSO READ: IND vs IRE 2022, 2nd T20I - 'With Malik's pace, it's always going to be tough to get runs' - Pandya

    Image credit: PTI

    Hooda slammed a 54-ball 104 on Tuesday, his maiden T20I century, as he rated his innings by saying, "I've never opened in an international game, but being a top-order batsman, you have to cope up to the challenges, and you don't have any option. And, if you don't have an option, why don't you go there like a warrior. That's how I think, and things turned in my way. I'm happy about that."

    Image credit: PTI

    "To be honest, yes, finding a spot in the Indian team and then staying there is difficult. But, at the same time, when you're playing in Indian colours, that time you never think about yourself. You think about the team. That's what I think about on the ground 'How can I contribute to the team in that situation'. I don't think more than that. Try to keep things simple. Yes, it's a matter of pride that I'm playing for India, no matter if I'm scoring or not," added Hooda.

    ALSO READ: IND vs IRE 2022, 2nd T20I - Deepak Hooda's ton ensures thrilling clean sweep for India; fans elated

    Image credit: PTI

    "Being a cricketer, I've learnt lately that you should not think too far ahead. No matter how many series I play, look at it one game at a time. If my work ethic is good, I will be in a good space of mind, and I will score. That's my thinking. Try to keep it simple, live in the present, play the situation well, and then, automatically; the outcome will come. Now or later, it will come," Hooda continued.

    Image credit: PTI

    Speaking on his 176-run partnership with Sanju Samson, which was India's highest in the format, Hooda concluded, "To be honest, I was coming from a suitable IPL and wanted to follow the same performance. Happy with my intent. I like playing aggressively, and I am batting up the order these days, so I get some time. Sanju is my childhood friend. Always good to bat with him. Thank you to fans, the way they came and supported us."

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    India vs England 2022, Edgbaston Test: Records that can be broken krn

    India vs England 2022, Edgbaston Test: Records that can be broken

    IND vs SL 2022 ODI series Captain Harmanpreet Kaur hopes to motivate teammates to get fit snt

    IND vs SL 2022: Captain Harmanpreet Kaur hopes to motivate teammates to get fit

    Sri Lanka vs Australia, Galle Test: Rain wreaks havoc on Day 2; grandstand collapses krn

    Sri Lanka vs Australia, Galle Test: Rain wreaks havoc on Day 2; grandstand collapses

    IND vs ENG 2022, Edgbaston Test: Want match-winning contributions from Kohli, says Dravid snt

    IND vs ENG 2022, Edgbaston Test: Want match-winning contributions from Kohli, says Dravid

    Virat Kohli toppled by Babar Azam as T20I number 1 for most number of days, Twitter reacts-ayh

    Virat Kohli toppled by Babar Azam as T20I's No.1 for most number of days, Twitter reacts

    Recent Stories

    Eknath Shinde takes oath as Maharashtra chief minister, Fadnavis Deputy CM

    Eknath Shinde takes oath as Maharashtra CM, Fadnavis his deputy

    Pak-based Dawat-e-Islami, linked to Udaipur murder, collected Rs 20 lakh in donations from border areas snt

    Pak-based Dawat-e-Islami, linked to Udaipur murder, collected Rs 20 lakh in donations from border areas

    Eknath Shinde is Maharashtra's new CM: Know his net worth, property, cars and more

    Eknath Shinde is Maharashtra's new CM: Know his net worth, property, cars and more

    JAC 12th Result 2022: Jharkhand board announces result; know pass percentage, toppers here - adt

    JAC 12th Result 2022: Jharkhand board announces result; know pass percentage, toppers here

    football When Lionel Messi predicted Man United target Frenkie De Jong would reach a 'higher level' snt

    When Messi predicted Man United target Frenkie de Jong would reach a 'higher level'

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Story of Kavi Pradeep, who created songs that espoused nationalist spirit snt

    India@75: Story of Kavi Pradeep, who created songs that espoused nationalist spirit

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Story of VOC Pillai, the patriot who 'steered the ship' snt

    India@75: Story of VOC Pillai, the patriot who 'steered the ship'

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Air Marshal Suraj Kumar Jha speaks to Asianet News

    Exclusive! Air Marshal Suraj Kumar Jha speaks to Asianet News

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Evolutionary history of the Indian tricolour flag snt

    India@75: Evolutionary history of the Indian tricolour flag

    Video Icon
    Gujarat ex-dgp arrest strengthens CBI's ISRO conspiracy probe

    Gujarat ex-DGP's arrest strengthens CBI's ISRO conspiracy probe

    Video Icon