IND vs IRE 2022: 'Happy for Pandya and the way he's taking responsibility' - Hooda

Hardik Pandya has managed to win his first series on his T20I captaincy debut. Meanwhile, Deepak Hooda was all-praise for him as to how he has been leading of late.

India has successfully tamed Ireland in the two-match Twenty20 International (T20I) series, held at the Malahide Cricket Club in Dublin. The visitors registered a swift 2-0 clean sweep, while it turned out to be the maiden T20I series win for the Indian skipper of the tour, Hardik Pandya, his maiden series as the Indian captain. He has been on a roll as the leader, having led Gujarat Titans (GT) to the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 success, which was his debut season as the skipper. In the same light, Indian top-order batter Deepak Hooda has praised Pandya's captaincy stint so far.

Hooda slammed a 54-ball 104 on Tuesday, his maiden T20I century, as he rated his innings by saying, "I've never opened in an international game, but being a top-order batsman, you have to cope up to the challenges, and you don't have any option. And, if you don't have an option, why don't you go there like a warrior. That's how I think, and things turned in my way. I'm happy about that."

"To be honest, yes, finding a spot in the Indian team and then staying there is difficult. But, at the same time, when you're playing in Indian colours, that time you never think about yourself. You think about the team. That's what I think about on the ground 'How can I contribute to the team in that situation'. I don't think more than that. Try to keep things simple. Yes, it's a matter of pride that I'm playing for India, no matter if I'm scoring or not," added Hooda.

"Being a cricketer, I've learnt lately that you should not think too far ahead. No matter how many series I play, look at it one game at a time. If my work ethic is good, I will be in a good space of mind, and I will score. That's my thinking. Try to keep it simple, live in the present, play the situation well, and then, automatically; the outcome will come. Now or later, it will come," Hooda continued.

