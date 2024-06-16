'Raise pay by 60 percent': Oracle flooded with bizarre requests For T20 WC Hero Saurabh Netravalkar

Saurabh Netravalkar, an India-born USA pacer and AI engineer at Oracle, has become a viral sensation during the 2024 T20 World Cup. His heroic performances, including a stunning Super Over against Pakistan and key wickets against India, have led to widespread admiration and amusing pay raise requests for him on social media.

Saurabh Netravalkar, the India-born USA pacer, has become a sensation in the 2024 T20 World Cup, picking up four wickets in three matches. However, his newfound fame extends beyond the cricket field into his professional life as an engineer at Oracle.

The Viral Sensation

Before the tournament, Netravalkar gained attention on social media for his dual role as an engineer and a cricketer. His performances on the global stage have now made him a household name. In a remarkable turn of events, Netravalkar bowled a brilliant Super Over to secure a win for the USA against Pakistan and went on to dismiss Indian cricket giants Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in the subsequent game.

Oracle's Wholesome Interaction

Following his stellar performances, Oracle took to X (formerly Twitter) to congratulate their star employee. The tweet read, "So proud of our very own AI engineer and cricket star Saurabh Netravalkar! USA making history in the T20 World Cup."

Netravalkar responded with gratitude, saying, "Thank you so much Oracle for your support in enabling me to pursue my passion alongside my tech career!" This heartwarming exchange quickly went viral, resonating with aspiring engineers and cricket fans alike.

Fans' Bizarre Requests

The viral interaction sparked a wave of support and some humorous demands from fans. One user cheekily requested, "Please raise his pay by 60%," reflecting the widespread admiration for Netravalkar's dual success. Other fans suggested that Oracle grant him extended leave to continue his cricketing journey uninterrupted.

USA's Super 8 Qualification

Netravalkar's efforts have not only won him personal acclaim but also helped the USA team seal qualification to the Super 8 stage of the T20 World Cup. An abandoned match against Ireland ensured that the USA finished with more points than Pakistan, propelling them into the next phase of the tournament.

The Mumbai-born left-arm seamer, who represented India in the 2010 U19 World Cup, has been impressive with his bowling, maintaining an economy rate of just 5.20. His contributions have been pivotal in USA's dream debut on the global stage.

Looking Ahead

The USA will compete in Group 2 of the Super 8 stage, facing formidable teams like South Africa, West Indies, and either England or Scotland. Netravalkar's journey from an aspiring cricketer in India to a key player for the USA and a respected engineer at Oracle is truly inspiring.

As the T20 World Cup progresses, fans will be eagerly watching to see if Netravalkar and the USA can continue their remarkable run. For now, the dual life of Saurabh Netravalkar stands as a testament to the possibilities that arise from pursuing one's passion alongside a professional career.

