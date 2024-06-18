Pacer Haris Rauf caught in heated argument with Pakistani fan in US; trolled for 'Indian hoga' remark (WATCH)

Pakistan's star fast bowler Haris Rauf was recently caught on camera engaging in a heated argument with a fan in USA following the team's disappointing exit from the T20 World Cup 2024.

Pakistan's star fast bowler Haris Rauf was recently caught on camera engaging in a heated argument with a fan in USA following the team's disappointing exit from the T20 World Cup 2024. A viral video capturing the confrontation has sparked widespread discussion on social media.

The altercation unfolded following Pakistan's early exit from the tournament, a stark contrast to their runner-up finish in the previous edition. The team managed to secure just one victory, a consolation win over Ireland, after shocking losses to the USA and their arch-rivals India.

The video shows Rauf in a heated exchange with a fan who allegedly provoked the pacer. Rauf, clearly agitated, is heard saying, "Yeh Indian hoga," implying that the fan might be of Indian origin. The fan quickly retorted, "Pakistani hu," confirming his nationality. The situation escalated despite attempts by Rauf's wife to calm him down and defuse the tension.

The confrontation has drawn mixed reactions from fans and analysts alike. While some criticize Rauf for losing his temper, others sympathize with him, considering the high-pressure environment and the disappointment following the team's underwhelming performance in the T20 World Cup.

"Pakistan players gone mad after facing humiliation in T20 WC," wrote one user on X in response to the viral video.

Another added, "ICC please ban a player like Haris," while another user commented, "Talk about adding insult to injury!"

On Monday, Pakistan's head coach Gary Kirsten launched a scathing criticism of the team stating that there is "no unity" in the side and he has "never seen such a situation" in his long coaching career.

"There's no unity in Pakistan's team. They call it a team, but it isn't a team. They aren't supporting each other; everyone is separated, left and right. I've worked with many teams, but I've never seen such a situation," Kirsten said as per a report on Jang Newspaper website.

"Kirsten told the players that he was surprised to see since he joined the team at the end of May that there is no unity in the team," the report said.

The South African, who joined the team immediately after working with the Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League, further expressed his displeasure over the fitness and skill levels of the Pakistan players.

"Your fitness levels are not up to the mark and you are far behind the rest of the world in terms of skill levels. Even after playing so much cricket, no one knows which shot to play and when," Kirsten reportedly told the players.

A source within the Pakistan Cricket Board revealed that Gary Kirsten would soon be submitting a comprehensive report on the Pakistan team's performance.

"Kirsten did have a word with PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi but now that the World Cup assignment is over he will send a detailed report," the source added.

Latest Videos