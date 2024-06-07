T20 WC 2024: Saurabh Netravalkar playing ukulele after US win over Pakistan wins hearts (WATCH)

Saurabh Netravalkar led the USA to a thrilling 'Super Over' win against Pakistan in the 2024 T20 World Cup. Both teams tied at 159 runs, but Netravalkar's stellar bowling in the 'Super Over' sealed the victory. Beyond cricket, Netravalkar is an engineer and musician, winning fans with his ukulele skills.

In a thrilling match at the 2024 T20 World Cup, Saurabh Netravalkar, a left-arm pacer for the USA, led his team to a remarkable 'Super Over' victory against Pakistan. Netravalkar, originally from Mumbai and a former India U-19 player, became a sensation on social media after his impressive performance.

Both teams ended their innings with 159 runs, leading to a tie and the necessity of a 'Super Over'. The USA scored 18 runs in the 'Super Over', and Netravalkar's stellar bowling limited Pakistan to just 13 runs, sparking celebrations in the US camp. Before his 'Super Over' heroics, Netravalkar had already delivered an excellent spell, taking 2 wickets for 18 runs, which played a crucial role in restricting Pakistan's score.



T20 WC 2024:Meet Saurabh Netravalkar, the Mumbai-born engineer-turned-cricketer who won the super over for USA

Netravalkar's achievements extend beyond the cricket field. He holds an MS in Computer Science from Cornell University and works as an engineer at Oracle. Additionally, he is known for his musical talent, particularly with the ukulele. Videos of him playing the instrument after the victory have won the hearts of many fans online.



T20 World Cup 2024: USA stuns Pakistan in a thrilling super over win

This win marks Pakistan as the second Test-playing nation, after Bangladesh, to be defeated by the USA in T20 internationals within a month. The USA recently triumphed over Bangladesh in a T20I series just before the World Cup began.

With a perfect record of 2 wins out of 2 matches, the co-hosts USA now lead Group A. Their next match is against India on June 12.

Latest Videos