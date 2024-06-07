Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    T20 WC 2024:Meet Saurabh Netravalkar, the Mumbai-born engineer-turned-cricketer who won the super over for USA

    Saurabh Netravalkar, a Mumbai-born engineer-turned-cricketer, captured global attention with his remarkable performance in the USA vs. Pakistan T20 World Cup match. Leading Team USA to a historic victory in the super over, Netravalkar's journey from Indian cricket to becoming a star in the United States cricket team is both inspiring and extraordinary.

    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jun 7, 2024, 3:05 PM IST

    Saurabh Netravalkar is basking in the limelight after his stellar performance in the USA vs. Pakistan match in the T20 World Cup.

    The USA versus Pakistan match held on June 6 in Dallas captivated cricket fans worldwide. In what many are calling a 'historic upset,' the United States defeated Pakistan by 5 runs, marking the team's second victory in the tournament's group stage. The 32-year-old Saurabh Netravalkar was the star of the show, leading Team USA to an unprecedented victory by bowling in the super over. But who is he?

    Born in Mumbai on October 16, 1991, Saurabh, a left-arm medium-fast bowler, made his mark in cricket by playing for India's under-19 team in the 2010 U19 World Cup. He made his first-class debut in the Ranji Trophy in 2013 and his List A debut for Mumbai in 2014 in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. During his time in Indian cricket, Saurabh played alongside stars like KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, and Sandeep Sharma. In March 2023, he was picked by the Washington Freedom to play in the Major Cricket League.

    Though cricket has brought Netravalkar fame, he is also a full-time software engineer. After completing his initial education at Sardar Patel Institute of Technology, Saurabh moved to the United States in 2015 to pursue a Master's Degree in Computer Science from Cornell University. In addition to being the biggest star on the United States cricket team today, Saurabh works as a Senior Software Engineer at Oracle. His exemplary time management is further highlighted by his pursuit of hobbies like playing the ukulele and practicing yoga, which he shares updates on regularly.

    For those who may not fully grasp the significance of Saurabh's achievement in Thursday's historic USA versus Pakistan match, there's a touch of poetic justice involved. Back in 2010, when he represented India at the U19 World Cup, his team lost to Pakistan, with Babar Azam leading the opposition. Fourteen years later, Saurabh has finally tasted victory against a Babar Azam-led Pakistan, this time as a member of the United States team.

    Last Updated Jun 7, 2024, 3:05 PM IST
