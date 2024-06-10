T20 WC 2024, IND vs PAK: Chris Gayle meets Rohit, Kohli in NY; tricolour blazer wins hearts (WATCH)

Before the India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match in New York, cricket legend Chris Gayle's heartwarming interaction with both teams stole the spotlight. Wearing a blazer representing both nations, he shared laughs and requested autographs from players like Kohli and Babar Azam, showcasing the spirit of unity and sportsmanship.

Before the high-stakes India vs Pakistan match at the T20 World Cup in New York, an unexpected moment stole the spotlight before the coin toss. Cricket legend Chris Gayle was seen engaging with members of the Indian team, sparking a heartwarming exchange filled with laughter and embraces.

Amidst the electric atmosphere surrounding this crucial encounter between arch-rivals India and Pakistan, Gayle's interaction with the Indian squad added an extra layer of camaraderie. The Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York witnessed the presence of several cricketing icons, including Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh, Shahid Afridi, and Chris Gayle himself, ahead of the much-anticipated clash.

However, it was Gayle's attire that drew attention, as the former West Indies opener sported a unique blazer adorned with India's tricolour on one sleeve and Pakistan's green on the other, symbolizing the spirit of cricketing unity.

The 44-year-old cricketing stalwart not only shared moments of warmth with players from both teams but also added a personal touch by requesting autographs from Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Babar Azam, and others on his special blazer.

The T20 World Cup fever seemed to have gripped Gayle as well, evident in his enthusiastic exchange with the Indian players. His request for autographs from Kohli, Sharma, and later from Pakistan's skipper Babar Azam showcased the spirit of sportsmanship transcending boundaries.

