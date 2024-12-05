Shikhar Dhawan's 39th Birthday: Do you know the story behind his nickname 'Gabbar'?

Shikhar Dhawan celebrates his 39th birthday today. He has played cricket for Team India for a long time and has achieved many great feats. Dhawan is known for his unique style.

Shikhar Dhawan's Birthday: Former Team India opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan is not just a cricketer but also a wonderful entertainer. Fans were delighted to see the way he performed his duty on the cricket field. In August this year, he bid farewell to international and domestic cricket. Dhawan has turned 39 today. Everyone loves him, and he doesn't disappoint his fans. Shikhar Dhawan is also known as Gabbar, and there's a funny story behind it. In this article, we will tell you how he got this name.

A Dialogue from 'Sholay' Made Him Gabbar

Dhawan is also known as Gabbar, and he himself revealed this during an interview. He said that during a Ranji match, there was a big partnership between the batsmen, and he was fielding at silly point for the bowling team. Due to the good partnership of the batsmen, many players of Dhawan's team were looking disappointed. During this, Dhawan said that he shouted loudly and said, 'Bahut Yaarana Hai Suar Ke Bachchon'. For your information, this dialogue is from the movie Sholay.

When Shikhar Dhawan Became Famous as Gabbar

Actor Amjad Khan, who played the character of Gabbar Singh in the movie Sholay, delivered this dialogue, which became quite famous. When Shikhar Dhawan spoke this dialogue, everyone present there burst into laughter. The left-handed batsman said that during an interview at this time, team coach Vijay Dahiya named him Gabbar. As Shikhar Dhawan progressed in the world of cricket, his name also spread rapidly, and everyone started calling him by this name Gabbar.

Dhawan Makes Fans Laugh with Funny Videos

Shikhar Dhawan is a cheerful person who often makes his fans laugh. He never disappoints his fans. He is often seen making videos on his Instagram account, which his fans love. Even though he has retired from international cricket, his name Gabbar is still etched in people's hearts and minds. Fans eagerly await Dhawan's videos and funny posts.

