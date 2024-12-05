Shikhar Dhawan's 39th Birthday: Do you know the story behind his nickname 'Gabbar'?

Shikhar Dhawan celebrates his 39th birthday today. He has played cricket for Team India for a long time and has achieved many great feats. Dhawan is known for his unique style.

Shikhar Dhawan's 39th Birthday: Do you know the story behind his nickname 'Gabbar'? gcw
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Dec 5, 2024, 11:45 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 5, 2024, 11:45 AM IST

Shikhar Dhawan's Birthday: Former Team India opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan is not just a cricketer but also a wonderful entertainer. Fans were delighted to see the way he performed his duty on the cricket field. In August this year, he bid farewell to international and domestic cricket. Dhawan has turned 39 today. Everyone loves him, and he doesn't disappoint his fans. Shikhar Dhawan is also known as Gabbar, and there's a funny story behind it. In this article, we will tell you how he got this name.

A Dialogue from 'Sholay' Made Him Gabbar

Dhawan is also known as Gabbar, and he himself revealed this during an interview. He said that during a Ranji match, there was a big partnership between the batsmen, and he was fielding at silly point for the bowling team. Due to the good partnership of the batsmen, many players of Dhawan's team were looking disappointed. During this, Dhawan said that he shouted loudly and said, 'Bahut Yaarana Hai Suar Ke Bachchon'. For your information, this dialogue is from the movie Sholay.

Also Read | Shikhar Dhawan birthday: A look at his net worth, cars, bikes and more

When Shikhar Dhawan Became Famous as Gabbar

Actor Amjad Khan, who played the character of Gabbar Singh in the movie Sholay, delivered this dialogue, which became quite famous. When Shikhar Dhawan spoke this dialogue, everyone present there burst into laughter. The left-handed batsman said that during an interview at this time, team coach Vijay Dahiya named him Gabbar. As Shikhar Dhawan progressed in the world of cricket, his name also spread rapidly, and everyone started calling him by this name Gabbar.

Dhawan Makes Fans Laugh with Funny Videos

Shikhar Dhawan is a cheerful person who often makes his fans laugh. He never disappoints his fans. He is often seen making videos on his Instagram account, which his fans love. Even though he has retired from international cricket, his name Gabbar is still etched in people's hearts and minds. Fans eagerly await Dhawan's videos and funny posts.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Vaibhav Suryavanshi has arrived! 13-year-old sets Internet abuzz as India reach U-19 Asia Cup semis (WATCH) snt

Vaibhav Suryavanshi has arrived! 13-year-old sets Internet abuzz as India reach U-19 Asia Cup semis (WATCH)

AUS vs IND, Adelaide Test: Spin set to play key role as pink-ball clash curator promises balanced pitch snt

AUS vs IND, Adelaide Test: Spin set to play key role as pink-ball clash curator promises balanced pitch

Who will be next BCCI Secretary? Uncertainty looms after Jay Shah's ICC elevation; top contenders emerge snt

Who will be next BCCI Secretary? Uncertainty looms after Jay Shah's ICC elevation; top contenders emerge

Border Gavaskar Trophy: Fans banned from India practices after rude comments, body shaming & more in Adelaide snt

Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Fans banned from India practices after rude comments, body shaming & more in Adelaide

India WTC final hopes boosted as NZ drops to 5th spot after ICC penalty; road to Lord's scenarios explained snt

India's WTC final hopes boosted as NZ drops to 5th spot after ICC penalty; road to Lord's scenarios explained

Recent Stories

Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan divorce news: Amitabh Bachchan calls his son 'superior' amid divorce rumors NTI

Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan divorce news: Amitabh Bachchan calls his son 'superior' amid divorce rumors

Retire with Rs 15 crores: The ultimate SIP investment plan for your future vkp

Retire with Rs 15 crores: The ultimate SIP investment plan for your future

9 mini Switzerlands in India: Top winter destinations you must visit vkp

9 mini Switzerlands in India: Top winter destinations you must visit

Teary-eyed students, teachers console each other as Taliban bans Afghan women from medical courses (WATCH) shk

Teary-eyed students, teachers console each other as Taliban bans Afghan women from medical courses (WATCH)

Keerthy Suresh beauty secret OUT: Actress follow these 5 tips to get a glowing skin RBA

Keerthy Suresh beauty secret OUT: Actress follow these 5 tips to get a glowing skin

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon