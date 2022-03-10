Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Warne's final moments captured in CCTV images; 4 masseuses seen leaving his room

    Shane Warne passed away due to a heart attack while holidaying in Thailand. His final moments were captured at the villa by CCTV. Check out the images.

    First Published Mar 10, 2022, 12:20 PM IST

    The cricketing world is yet to cope with the shocking demise of Australian spin legend Shane Warne. He passed away due to a heart attack while holidaying in Thailand with his friends. In the meantime, CCTV camera footage has revealed his final moments in the Samujana Villa he was staying in the Koh Samui island.

    In the footage, Warne is seen entering his room. However, moments later, four masseuses are also seen leaving the resort, while a couple of them reportedly went to Warne's room to provide him with massage therapy. As per reports, the session lasted for an hour and were the last persons to see him alive before he was found dead 2 hours and 17 minutes later.

    The masseuses who treated Warne were also called to the police station for questioning. At the same time, Yuttana Sirisombat (Police Chief) told MailOnline that the Australian received just a massage, but that was not the reason for his death, as he was not doing well. On the other hand, a masseuse nicknamed Pen was scheduled to give him a foot rub later but could not since he didn't answer the door, supposedly already dead by then.

    Warne's body will arrive in Melbourne soon, where the Victorian Government will be giving him a state funeral in front of a packed 1,00,00 crowd at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on March 30. "It will be an opportunity for Victorians to pay tribute to his contribution to his sport, to our state and the country," said Daniel Andrews (Victoria Premier).

    "I've just informed the Warne family that the government will rename the Great Southern Stand at the MCG — the place he took his hat-trick and 700th wicket — to honour Shane and his contribution to the game. The SK Warne Stand will be a permanent tribute to an amazing Victorian," Andrews concluded.

    Last Updated Mar 10, 2022, 12:20 PM IST
