Sanju Samson hints at relinquishing key duty in IPL 2025, speaks about new role to AB de Villiers

Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson may share wicketkeeping duties with Dhruv Jurel in IPL 2025, allowing Jurel to gain experience after being named India's second-choice Test wicketkeeper.

Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson has hinted at relinquishing his wicketkeeping duties in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season and expressed his willingness to pass on the gloves to youngster Dhruv Jurel.

The decision comes after Jurel's recent elevation as India's second-choice Test wicketkeeper. Samson revealed that he had a discussion with Jurel, who is keen to keep wickets in the IPL. However, Samson, who was retained by RR for a whopping Rs 18 crore, also suggested that the two might share the responsibility of keeping wickets.

"I think we will be sharing gloves," Samson said in a chat with AB de Villiers on his YouTube channel. "I have never captained as a fielder, so that might be challenging. But I've told Dhruv that as a leader of the team, he should also keep for a few games."

Jurel made his Test debut earlier this year against England but lost his place to Rishabh Pant, who returned to full fitness. With Pant's return, Jurel's chances of playing in the ongoing Test series against Australia seem slim.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals' squad for IPL 2025 includes Sanju Samson, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Sandeep Sharma, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Wanindu Hasaranga, Akash Madhwal, Kumar Kartikeya, Nitish Rana, Tushar Deshpande, Shubham Dubey, Yudhvir Singh, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Kwena Maphaka, Kunal Rathore, and Ashok Sharma.

