Revealed: Why did ICC change IND vs AUS Indore pitch rating from 'poor' to 'below average'

IND vs AUS 2022-23: The third Indore Test saw the pitch behaving erratically, as Australia bested India. While the ICC rated the pitch initially as 'poor', BCCI challenged the rating, and following an appeal, it has been overturned to 'below average'.

Although India emerged victorious 2-1 in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test series against Australia that concluded earlier this month, the hosts had to toil in the latter part of the series. The third Test played at the Holkar Stadium in Indore saw the Test getting over within three days, with the visitors winning.

The pitch behaved erratically, with the spinners getting considerable turns right from Day 1. Following the Test, the International Cricket Council (ICC) developed a 'poor' rating for the Indore track. However, not impressed with the verdict, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) challenged the decision, while on Monday, the rating was overturned to 'below average'.

"Following an appeal by the Board of Control for Cricket in India according to the ICC Pitch and Outfield Monitoring Process, the rating of pitch used for the third Test of the ICC World Test Championship series between India and Australia at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore from 1-3 March has been changed from 'poor' to 'below average'," announced ICC in its media release.

"Having reviewed footage of the Test match, the ICC appeal panel, consisting of Mr Wasim Khan, ICC General Manager – Cricket, and Mr Roger Harper, ICC Men's Cricket Committee Member, believed that, while the Match Referee had followed the guidelines under Appendix A of the Pitch Monitoring Process, it was deemed that there was not enough excessive variable bounce to warrant the 'poor' rating. Instead, the appeal panel concluded that the pitch should be rated 'below average'. Consequently, one demerit point has been awarded to the venue for the 'below average' rating," ICC's statement further read.

Notably, Indore was not the initially scheduled venue for the Tests. While the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) Stadium in Dharamshala was supposed to hold the third Test, having undergone a renovation, its ground was not entirely fit to host the Test, leading to Indore being granted the Test as per BCCI's venue rotation policy. However, BCCI's decision was criticised, given that the venue hosted Ranji Trophy matches a couple of weeks before the Test, rendering the pitch incapable of Test cricket.