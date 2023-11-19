Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    IND vs AUS: Rohit Sharma's 'rightful' swap - Superstition behind World Cup trophy photoshoot give fans hope

    As the cricketing world braces itself for the high-stakes showdown between India and Australia in the ODI World Cup 2023 grand finale, all eyes are on Indian skipper Rohit Sharma, the captain strategically posing on the right side of the gleaming trophy.

    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Nov 19, 2023, 11:10 AM IST

    In the grand tapestry of cricketing history, superstitions have found a cozy corner, intertwining with the fervor and passion that define the sport. One such intriguing superstition revolves around the captain's position during the iconic photoshoot with the coveted ODI World Cup 2023 trophy. As the cricketing world braces itself for the high-stakes showdown between India and Australia in the grand finale at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, all eyes are on Indian skipper Rohit Sharma, the captain strategically posing on the right side of the gleaming trophy.

    The superstition, whispered among cricket enthusiasts, suggests that the captain standing on the right side of the World Cup trophy in the official photoshoot emerges as the ultimate victor. As history unfolds its pages, a pattern seems to emerge, and the narrative gains momentum with each passing tournament. In this instance, the mantle falls upon Rohit Sharma, an Indian captain with a vision to create a legacy that transcends boundaries.

    Also read: India vs Australia World Cup 2023 final: Can Men in Blue overcome the Richard Kettleborough 'jinx'?

    For the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Jay Shah, and the mastermind strategist Rohit Sharma, this World Cup isn't just about winning another trophy; it's about clinching a deal that goes beyond the cricketing field. With ten ruthless professionals by his side and the unwavering support of a billion cricket maniacs, Rohit Sharma steps onto the field to face the five-time champions, Australia, in a winner-takes-it-all clash on what promises to be a 'Super Sunday.'

    As the captain, Rohit Sharma, and his teammates prepare to etch their names in history, they carry the weight of not only a cricket tournament but also the emotions of a nation invested in the game. The outside noise, which they claim not to care about, ironically fuels the relevance of the game and the team itself. The fans, treating these players as 'Demi Gods,' the broadcasters spending a fortune on Indian cricket telecast rights, and the sponsors supporting the game—all have a stake in the grand spectacle that is the World Cup final.

    In a video that has gone viral on X, an ICC official can be seen telling Rohit Sharma to swap places with Australian skipper Pat Cummins and pose on the right of the World Cup trophy. The fortuitous positioning has ignited optimism, a feeling that Indians have longed for since the semifinal triumph against New Zealand, fueled by historical patterns that reveal a winning trend for captains positioned on the right side in the trophy photoshoot.

    Commencing with the 2011 snapshot where Dhoni, positioned on the right of the trophy, faced off against Sri Lanka's captain Kumar Sangakkara on the left. In that memorable year, the clash unfolded at Wankhede Stadium, culminating in India's triumphant six-wicket victory to lift the World Cup. The pattern persisted in 2015 when Michael Clarke's Australian team emerged victorious against Brendon McCullum and his New Zealand squad. The latest instance occurred in 2019 when Eoin Morgan and England clinched the trophy in a thrilling Super Over showdown against Kane Williamson's side.

    Reflecting on the glorious moments of the past, from Kapil Dev's toothy grin at Lord's in 1983 to Dhoni's winning six in the 2011 World Cup final, it becomes evident that each victory has shaped the narrative of Indian cricket. Now, in 2023, the Indian cricket team is not merely aiming for a third ODI global title but is also poised to rescue the '50-over format' from the clutches of an identity crisis that has persisted for half a decade.

    Also read: ODI World Cup 2023: All you need to know about the prize money breakdown

    Australia stands as the only team to have achieved title triumph with 11 consecutive wins in 2003 and 2007. Rohit Sharma, the captain with a date with history, could potentially lead his team to become the second side ever to accomplish this feat. In doing so, an Indian victory would inject a much-needed boost into the 50-over format, securing its relevance and ensuring its survival in the ever-evolving landscape of international cricket.

    As Rohit Sharma strikes a pose on the right side of the World Cup trophy, the superstition adds another layer of anticipation to an already pulsating final. Whether it's a mere coincidence or a cosmic alignment of cricketing forces, the fans eagerly await the outcome, ready to witness if the superstition holds true and if Rohit Sharma can steer his team to glory, securing a special place in the annals of cricketing folklore.

    Last Updated Nov 19, 2023, 11:11 AM IST
