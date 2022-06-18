Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    NED vs ENG 2022, 1st ODI: Buttler, Hussain react as England posts world record score of 498/4

    The opening ODI between Netherland and England saw the latter hammer and post a world record score of 498/4. Meanwhile, Jos Buttler and Nasser Hussain gave their take on the historic feat.

    NED vs ENG 2022, 1st ODI: Buttler, Hussain react as England posts world record score of 498/4 against Netherlands-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Amstelveen, First Published Jun 18, 2022, 2:41 PM IST

    One could hardly believe it was a sight that England had just put on a ruthless show against minnow Netherlands in the opening One-Day International (ODI). Played at the VRA Cricket Ground in Amstelveen, Netherlands, on Friday, the visitors posted a monumental total of 498/4, a world record, as three of its batters (Philip Salt- 122, Dawid Malan- 125 and Jos Buttler- 162) wreaked havoc on the hosts' bowlers. Although the Dutch batters did try to replicate a similar fightback by nurturing its home advantage, they fell short by 232 runs. Meanwhile, Buttler and former English skipper Nasser Hussain explained the reason behind England's dominance in limited-overs of late.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by FanCode (@fancode)

    Following the win, Buttler thanked the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) for his form, having finished as the highest run-scorer and winning the Orange Cap this season with runner-up Rajasthan Royals (RR). "The IPL couldn't have gone better for me, coming here in good touch, good wicket, licence to attack. The World T20 went well. The Ashes was tough. I had two months of no cricket, very refreshing, turned up to the IPL with lots of motivation, energy and drive to get the best out of yourself," he expressed.

    ALSO READ: IND vs SA 2022 - 'Feeling very secure in this set-up' - Dinesh Karthik

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by FanCode (@fancode)

    "Good start for him [head coach Matthew Mott], isn't it? We have a clear-cut style of play. He wants to sit back and watch the team play. We want to sharpen up in certain areas, and great to see Sam Curran back in an England shirt. Trying to work out the conditions, back my six-hitting, stand stiller and hit sixes," added Buttler.

    Meanwhile, in his column for Daily Mail, Hussain registered, "What we are continuing to see in English white-ball cricket is truly remarkable. It is the depth that is so impressive. England can be without people such as Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes and Joe Root and still smash their way past their own world 50-over record total. The hitting potential is extraordinary."

    ALSO READ: IND vs SA 2022, Rajkot T20I - Social media thrilled as Karthik-Avesh show helps India level series

    "The white-ball revolution did not end with the 2019 World Cup. Rob Key might be prioritising Test cricket at the moment, but that does not mean this England side has reached the end of their journey. They will carry on pushing the boundaries. A total beyond 500 either in the last two games in Amsterdam or later in the summer? Why not. England will not hold back, that's for certain. There is no stopping them," concluded Hussain.

    Last Updated Jun 18, 2022, 2:41 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Such a happy moment - Shah Rukh Khan SRK elated on having Trinbago Knight Riders TKR women's team for Caribbean Premier League CPL-ayh

    'Such a happy moment' - Shah Rukh Khan elated on having TKR women's team for CPL

    IND vs SA 2022, Rajkot T20I: Social media thrilled as Dinesh Karthik-Avesh Khan show helps India level series against South Africa-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022, Rajkot T20I: Social media thrilled as Karthik-Avesh show helps India level series

    IND vs SA 2022, Rajkot T20I: India loses 4th toss in a row, South Africa fields-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022, Rajkot T20I: India loses 4th toss in a row, South Africa fields

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022, Rajkot T20I: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, preview, prediction, where to watch live streaming and more-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022, Rajkot T20I: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, preview, prediction and more

    India vs Ireland, INd vs IRE 2022: Expectations hurt - Players and fans react to Men in Blue squad-krn

    India vs Ireland 2022: 'Expectations hurt' - Players and fans react to Men in Blue's squad

    Recent Stories

    Sony Honda collaborate for new EV company firm to be called Sony Honda Mobility Inc gcw

    Sony, Honda collaborate for new EV company, firm to be called Sony Honda Mobility Inc

    Friday Box Office Report: Nikamma's opening day collection fails to earn even a crore drb

    Friday Box Office Report: Nikamma’s opening day collection fails to earn even a crore

    UP Board 10th Result 2022 declared 88 18 per cent pass know toppers and other details here gcw

    UP Board 10th Result 2022 declared; 88.18% pass, know toppers here

    WhatsApp introduces new feature for more privacy Know how to use it and more gcw

    WhatsApp introduces new feature for more privacy; Know how to use it and more

    NBA Draft 2022, national basketball association: Serious interest from teams for Sacramento Kings 4th overall pick Jaden Ivey-krn

    NBA Draft 2022: Serious interest from teams for Sacramento Kings' 4th overall pick

    Recent Videos

    Watch Idu Mishmi tribal girl reinforces Arunachal Pradesh's cultural link with Gujarat

    Watch: Idu Mishmi tribal girl reinforces Arunachal Pradesh's cultural link with Gujarat

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Vaikom Satyagraha, India's first movement against caste bias

    India@75: Vaikom Satyagraha, India's first movement against caste bias

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay, the man whose works awoke a nation

    India@75: Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay, the man whose works awoke a nation

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Meera Behn, Mahatma's confidante who took India's freedom struggle abroad

    India@75: Meera Behn, Mahatma's confidante who took India's freedom struggle abroad

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Benjamin Guy Horniman, the British journalist who fought for Indians

    India@75: Benjamin Guy Horniman, the British journalist who fought for Indians

    Video Icon