NED vs ENG 2022, 1st ODI: Buttler, Hussain react as England posts world record score of 498/4

The opening ODI between Netherland and England saw the latter hammer and post a world record score of 498/4. Meanwhile, Jos Buttler and Nasser Hussain gave their take on the historic feat.

One could hardly believe it was a sight that England had just put on a ruthless show against minnow Netherlands in the opening One-Day International (ODI). Played at the VRA Cricket Ground in Amstelveen, Netherlands, on Friday, the visitors posted a monumental total of 498/4, a world record, as three of its batters (Philip Salt- 122, Dawid Malan- 125 and Jos Buttler- 162) wreaked havoc on the hosts' bowlers. Although the Dutch batters did try to replicate a similar fightback by nurturing its home advantage, they fell short by 232 runs. Meanwhile, Buttler and former English skipper Nasser Hussain explained the reason behind England's dominance in limited-overs of late.

Following the win, Buttler thanked the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) for his form, having finished as the highest run-scorer and winning the Orange Cap this season with runner-up Rajasthan Royals (RR). "The IPL couldn't have gone better for me, coming here in good touch, good wicket, licence to attack. The World T20 went well. The Ashes was tough. I had two months of no cricket, very refreshing, turned up to the IPL with lots of motivation, energy and drive to get the best out of yourself," he expressed.

"Good start for him [head coach Matthew Mott], isn't it? We have a clear-cut style of play. He wants to sit back and watch the team play. We want to sharpen up in certain areas, and great to see Sam Curran back in an England shirt. Trying to work out the conditions, back my six-hitting, stand stiller and hit sixes," added Buttler.

Meanwhile, in his column for Daily Mail, Hussain registered, "What we are continuing to see in English white-ball cricket is truly remarkable. It is the depth that is so impressive. England can be without people such as Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes and Joe Root and still smash their way past their own world 50-over record total. The hitting potential is extraordinary."

"The white-ball revolution did not end with the 2019 World Cup. Rob Key might be prioritising Test cricket at the moment, but that does not mean this England side has reached the end of their journey. They will carry on pushing the boundaries. A total beyond 500 either in the last two games in Amsterdam or later in the summer? Why not. England will not hold back, that's for certain. There is no stopping them," concluded Hussain.