    Rohit Sharma delights female fan with 'birthday wish' on Mumbai street; viral video wins hearts (WATCH)

    As Team India continues its three-match T20I series against Bangladesh, captain Rohit Sharma is making headlines not only for his leadership on the field but also for his warm interactions with fans off it.

    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Oct 9, 2024, 12:15 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 9, 2024, 12:15 PM IST

    As Team India continues its three-match T20I series against Bangladesh, captain Rohit Sharma is making headlines not only for his leadership on the field but also for his warm interactions with fans off it. Currently on a break after leading the Indian Test squad to victory against Bangladesh, Rohit was recently spotted navigating through the bustling streets of Mumbai, creating a memorable moment for one lucky fan.

    Following India's impressive performance in the first T20I match, where they chased down a target of 128 runs in just 11.5 overs, the team is gearing up for the second T20I scheduled to take place on Tuesday in Delhi. The match marked a strong start to the series, with India securing a victory by seven wickets. Rohit, alongside fellow teammates Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja, announced his retirement from T20 internationals earlier this year after contributing to India's victorious T20 World Cup campaign in the Caribbean.

    Also read: Champions Trophy 2025 final venue could shift from Lahore to Dubai if India qualifies: Report

    During his recent outing in Mumbai, Rohit stopped at a red light when a female fan recognized him and took the opportunity to approach his car. In a heartwarming exchange captured on video, the fan excitedly shared that it was her birthday. Rohit, known for his affable nature, greeted her with a warm handshake and a birthday wish, showcasing his ability to connect with fans beyond the cricket pitch. The video quickly went viral on social media, further endearing him to fans who admire his approachable demeanor.

    This encounter is not an isolated incident; Rohit Sharma has a reputation for engaging with fans in Mumbai. His interactions often become topics of conversation on social media, where fans eagerly share their experiences. Recently, Rohit and several teammates appeared on "The Great Indian Kapil Show," where they reminisced about their T20 World Cup triumph. The episode was filled with light-hearted banter and personal anecdotes, providing fans with a glimpse into the team’s camaraderie and the bonds formed during their successful campaign.

    Also read: 'Ronaldo & Messi of cricket': Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli show off their football skills in viral video (WATCH)

    As Team India looks forward to the upcoming match against Bangladesh, Rohit's off-field moments reflect a leader who values his connection with supporters, enhancing his image as a beloved figure in Indian cricket. His ability to balance professional commitments with genuine fan interactions continues to resonate, reinforcing the special relationship cricketers share with their followers.

