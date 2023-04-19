Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2023: MI's Ishan Kishan, Boucher and others return to Mumbai a day after win over SRH - WATCH

    Cameron Green flaunted his brute power on the way to a maiden IPL fifty before Arjun Tendulkar bowled a brilliant 20th over in extreme pressure as Mumbai Indians defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by 14 runs for their third straight win in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

    First Published Apr 19, 2023

    A day after Mumbai Indians registered a 14-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, stars of the Mumbai franchise were spotted at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport. 

    MI star Ishan Kishan, who scored 38 runs out of 31 balls in the clash against Hyderabad, was seen sporting a smile as he signed bats of fans lined up to welcome their favourite stars. Coach Mark Boucher was also spotted coming out of the Mumbai airport as he carried his child.

    Here's a look at Mumbai Indians' stars and team staff returning home for their next encounter against Punjab Kings on Saturday at Wankhede Stadium:

    Green (64 not out off 40) and Tilak Varma (37 off 17) fired Mumbai Indians to a challenging 192 for five after being put into bat. With the odd ball not coming on to the bat, it was tough to get the boundaries from the get-go, but Sunrisers recovered from an ordinary powerplay to take the game deep with the help of opener Mayank Agarwal (48 off 41) and Heinrich Klaasen (36 off 16). Ultimately, they fell short and were all out for 178 in 19.5 overs for their third defeat in five games.

