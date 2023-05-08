IPL 2023: Rana and Russell party hands KKR triumph over PBKS by 5 runs; Rinku lauded by netizens

IPL 2023: Kolkata Knight Riders eclipsed Punjab Kings by five runs in Kolkata on Monday. Nitish Rana and Andre Russell dominated with the bat, while Rink Singh became the match-winner again, as netizens lauded him.

It was another nail-biter in Match 53 of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL), as former two-time champion Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) squeezed past Punjab Kings (PBKS) by five wickets at the iconic Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata on Monday. Nitish Rana and Andre Russell were the pillars of the hosts' batting, with Rink Singh being the match-winner again, drawing acclaim from the netizens, as the rise to the fifth spot in the points table.

After winning the coin toss, PBKS opted to defend. However, it began on a restless note, losing three for 53 by the sixth over of the PowerPlay (PP). Then, skipper-cum-opener Shikhar Dhawan (57) and Jitesh Sharma (21) added 53 for the fourth wicket before the latter fell prey to leg-spinner Varun Chakaravarthy in the 13th.

While Dhawan scored his landmark 50th IPL half-century at this time, he became the fifth wicket to fall in the 15th to off-spinner Rana at 119/5. While Punjab lost some batters quickly thereon and was down to 139/7, Shahrukh Khan (21*) and Harpreet Brar (17*) put on a 40-run partnership for the eighth wicket, as some late fireworks allowed it to finish on a par total of 179/7.

For KKR, Chakaravarthy caught three, whereas he and leg-spinner Suyash Sharma were the most economical. Before the chase began, both teams brought their Impact Players (IP), as Jason Roy replaced Suyash for the hosts, while pacer Nathan Ellis came for Bhanuka Rajapaksa (0) for the visitors. Openers Roy (38) and Rahmanullah Gurbaz (15) contributed 38 before the latter was trapped leg-before by Ellis in the fifth over of the PP.

While Roy became the second to depart in the eighth to spinner Harpreet Brar 26 runs later, Rana (51) and Venkatesh Iyer (11) went hard at the Kings' bowlers. They scripted a 51-run partnership for the third before the latter was sent packing by leg-spinner Rahul Chahar in the 14th at 115/3.

At this time, Rana struck his 17th IPL 50 before falling to Chahar in the 16th nine runs later. Then, Russell (42) and Rinku (21) took charge and contributed to a valuable 54-run partnership for the fifth, keeping Kolkata in the chase. With six needed off the last six, Russell was run out in the penultimate delivery at 178.

However, with a couple needed off the last ball, a full-toss on the leg allowed Rinku to dispatch it to the square leg boundary for a FOUR, as he turned out to be the Knight Riders' match winner the second time this season. For PBKS, Chahar grabbed a couple, while Brar was heavily economical.