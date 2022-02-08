  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    I've been approached a few times to come into the IPL Auction somehow - Virat Kohli

    First Published Feb 8, 2022, 10:34 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Virat Kohli plays for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL. Since 2008, he has never been a part of the IPL Auction. However, he has admitted to franchises asking him to participate in it.

    I have been approached a few times to come into the IPL Auction somehow - Virat Kohli-ayh

    Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli will again be giving his services to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. Since IPL 2008, he has played for the franchise and has never participated in the IPL Auction. However, recently, he admitted that some franchises had urged him to do the same in the past.

    I have been approached a few times to come into the IPL Auction somehow - Virat Kohli-ayh

    Kohli is the only player in IPL history to have played for one franchise since the tournament's inauguration in 2008. He also disclosed that he had considered participating in the auction after the franchises requested him. Nonetheless, he had decided to continue with RCB, as loyalty meant everything to him.

    ALSO READ: How did Virat Kohli react upon receiving USD 50,000 from Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2008?

    I have been approached a few times to come into the IPL Auction somehow - Virat Kohli-ayh

    "At the end of the day, a person lives a certain number of years, and then you die, and life moves on. Many great players have won trophies and things like that, but no one addresses you like that. If you are a good person, people like you, and if you are a bad guy, they stay away from you. Eventually, that's what life is all about," Kohli was quoted as saying in an RCB podcast.

    I have been approached a few times to come into the IPL Auction somehow - Virat Kohli-ayh

    "The loyalty with RCB, like how I follow my life, is far greater than five people saying you've finally won the IPL with XYZ. You feel good for five minutes, and then the sixth minute, you could be miserable with some other issue in life. What this franchise has given to me in the first three years, and believed in me, is the most special thing. Many teams had the opportunity. They didn't back me, and they didn't believe in me," added Kohli.

    ALSO READ: Captaincy is just an honour and responsibility for Virat Kohli - Gautam Gambhir

    I have been approached a few times to come into the IPL Auction somehow - Virat Kohli-ayh

    Kohli's stint with RCB as a batter has been extraordinary. He has scored 6,283 runs in 207 IPL matches at an average of 37.4 and a strike rate of 129.95, including five tons and 42 half-centuries, with a top score of 113. However, he has never managed to lay his hands on the coveted trophy as a player and a skipper.

    I have been approached a few times to come into the IPL Auction somehow - Virat Kohli-ayh

    "It disappoints me. We had opportunities where we came close. I am not going to call it luck. The opposition is there to play as well, and if they are better on the day, you have to accept that we haven't been as courageous or as evident in our plans as we should have been in those crunch moments," Kohli concluded.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: It's official, Ahmedabad franchise to be known as Ahmedabad Titans-ayh

    IPL 2022: It's official, Ahmedabad franchise to be known as Ahmedabad Titans

    Eyeing return to Team India, Hardik Pandya to skip Ranji Trophy 2021-22 with focus on white-ball cricket-ayh

    Eyeing Team India return, Hardik Pandya to skip Ranji Trophy 2021-22 with focus on white-ball cricket

    India vs Windies/West Indies, IND vs WI 2021-22, 1st ODI: Men in Blue script 6-wicket win during 1,000th ODI, netizens applaud-ayh

    IND vs WI 2021-22, 1st ODI: Men in Blue script 6-wicket win during 1,000th ODI, netizens applaud

    Suresh Raina's father Trilokchand passes away after losing battle to cancer-ayh

    Suresh Raina's father Trilokchand passes away after losing battle to cancer

    When Lata Mangeshkar sang Mera Saaya Sath Hoga for Sachin Tendulkar watch drb

    When Lata Mangeshkar sang ‘Mera Saaya Sath Hoga’ for Sachin Tendulkar; watch

    Recent Stories

    From KFC to Pizza Hut: Global brands whose advertisement campaigns misfired on social media

    From KFC to Pizza Hut and Amazon: Global brands who earned social media's wrath

    India logs 67,597 new COVID-19 cases, positivity rate drops to 5% - ADT

    India logs 67,597 new COVID-19 cases, positivity rate drops to 5%

    Kerala gold smuggling case: ED sends summons to Swapna Suresh after allegations against M Sivasankar-dnm

    Kerala gold smuggling case: ED sends summons to Swapna Suresh after allegations against M Sivasankar

    As Covid cases decline, Supreme Court to resume physical hearings from February 14 - ADT

    As Covid cases decline, Supreme Court to resume physical hearings from February 14

    HPBOSE class 10, 12 result 2022: Result declaration under process; how to check marksheets-dnm

    HPBOSE class 10, 12 result 2022: ‘Result declaration under process’; how to check marksheets

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, HFC vs ATKMB: The best defence is the best attack; this is ATK Mohun Bagan's style - Juan Ferrando on Hyderabad FC tie-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: The best defence is the best attack; this is ATK Mohun Bagan's style - Juan Ferrando

    Video Icon
    When Sunil Gavaskar told Pakistani singer Noor Jehan: We only know Lata Mangeshkar

    When Sunil Gavaskar told Pakistani singer Noor Jehan: 'We only know Lata Mangeshkar...'

    Video Icon
    PM Modi invokes Jawaharlal Nehru to dent Congress onslaught over inflation

    PM Modi's Nehru-pe-charcha dents Congress inflation attack

    Video Icon
    Revisiting the story of Dr Li Wenliang whistle-blower Chinese doctor who died of COVID-19 two years ago

    Revisiting the story of Dr Li Wenliang, whistle-blower Chinese doctor who died of COVID-19 two years ago

    Video Icon
    Shah Rukh Khan offered 'dua' and did not spit on Lata Mangeshkar's mortal remains: Darul Uloom

    Shah Rukh Khan offered 'dua' and did not spit on Lata Mangeshkar's mortal remains: Darul Uloom

    Video Icon