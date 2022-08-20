IND vs ZIM 2022, 2nd ODI: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction and more

India and Zimbabwe will meet in the second ODI in Harare on Saturday. The visitors will be hell-bent on sealing the series here. Here is the ultimate fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction and more.

After one-sided domination in the opening match, India and Zimbabwe are set to face off again in the second One-Day International (ODI) at the Harare Sports Club on Saturday. The visitors won the opening game convincingly by ten wickets, chasing down a target of 190 by the 31st over. The Men in Blue would love to come up with a similar superiority, as it would look to seal the series by taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in this three-game series. While it is likely to be another easy task for KL Raul and co, for the hosts, it would ultimately be the opposite, as they have a mountain to climb. Meanwhile, here are the ideal fantasy XI picks, probables, predictions and other match details.

Probable XI

IND: Shubman Gill, Shikhar Dhawan, Ishan Kishan (wk), KL Rahul (c & wk), Deepak Hooda, Sanju Samson (wk), Axar Patel, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna and Mohammed Siraj.

ZIM: Innocent Kaia, Tadiwanashe Marumani/Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Wesley Madhevere, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Regis Chakabva (c & wk), Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Brad Evans, Richard Ngarava and Victor Nyauchi.

Fantasy XI

Batters: Burl, Dhawan (vc) and Gill (c) - Dhawan and Gill will be the no-brainers here as openers, especially after their last game domination, while Burl will be effective in the middle-order. The former pair's reliability makes them deputy and skipper, respectively.

Wicketkeepers: Chakabva and Samson

While Chakabva can be trusted with his batting skills, as he is the Zimbabwean skipper, Samson is reliable too with the bat in the middle.

All-rounder: Axar

He has been highly effective as a leg-spinner, while if needed, he can hit the big shots and act as a finisher.

Bowlers: Evans, Ngarava, Chahar, Krishna and Siraj

We have an all-out pace attack, thanks to the seaming wicket in Harare. All the five mentioned did decently well in the last game, while Chahar would have all the eyes on him, having given three of the initial four wickets in the opening tie.

Match details

Date and day: August 20, 2022 (Saturday)

Venue: Harare Sports Club, Harare

Time: 12.45 PM (IST)

Where to watch (TV): Sony Ten 1 (English), Sony Ten 3 (Hindi) and Sony Ten 4 (Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam) - Also available in HD

Where to watch (Online): Sony LIV

Prediction: India wins effortlessly unless Zimbabwe has something extraordinary in its bank.