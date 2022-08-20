Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IND vs ZIM 2022, 2nd ODI: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction and more

    India and Zimbabwe will meet in the second ODI in Harare on Saturday. The visitors will be hell-bent on sealing the series here. Here is the ultimate fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction and more.

    India vs Zimbabwe, IND vs ZIM 2022, 2nd ODI: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction, where to watch live streaming and more-ayh
    Author
    Ayush Gupta
    Harare, First Published Aug 20, 2022, 9:37 AM IST

    After one-sided domination in the opening match, India and Zimbabwe are set to face off again in the second One-Day International (ODI) at the Harare Sports Club on Saturday. The visitors won the opening game convincingly by ten wickets, chasing down a target of 190 by the 31st over. The Men in Blue would love to come up with a similar superiority, as it would look to seal the series by taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in this three-game series. While it is likely to be another easy task for KL Raul and co, for the hosts, it would ultimately be the opposite, as they have a mountain to climb. Meanwhile, here are the ideal fantasy XI picks, probables, predictions and other match details.

    Probable XI
    IND:     Shubman Gill, Shikhar Dhawan, Ishan Kishan (wk), KL Rahul (c & wk), Deepak Hooda, Sanju Samson (wk), Axar Patel, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna and Mohammed Siraj.
    ZIM: Innocent Kaia, Tadiwanashe Marumani/Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Wesley Madhevere, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Regis Chakabva (c & wk), Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Brad Evans, Richard Ngarava and Victor Nyauchi.

    ALSO READ: IND vs ZIM 2022, 1st ODI - Deepak Chahar believes he's picked up from where he left 6 months ago

    Fantasy XI
    Batters:     Burl, Dhawan (vc) and Gill (c) - Dhawan and Gill will be the no-brainers here as openers, especially after their last game domination, while Burl will be effective in the middle-order. The former pair's reliability makes them deputy and skipper, respectively.

    Wicketkeepers: Chakabva and Samson
    While Chakabva can be trusted with his batting skills, as he is the Zimbabwean skipper, Samson is reliable too with the bat in the middle.

    ALSO READ: IND vs ZIM 2022, 1st ODI - Social media lauds Dhawan-Gill and India bowlers post 10-wicket win

    All-rounder: Axar
    He has been highly effective as a leg-spinner, while if needed, he can hit the big shots and act as a finisher.

    Bowlers: Evans, Ngarava, Chahar, Krishna and Siraj
    We have an all-out pace attack, thanks to the seaming wicket in Harare. All the five mentioned did decently well in the last game, while Chahar would have all the eyes on him, having given three of the initial four wickets in the opening tie.

    ALSO READ: 'NEW LIFE LOADING….' - IS ALL OK BETWEEN YUZVENDRA CHAHAL AND DHANASHREE VERMA?

    Match details
    Date and day:     August 20, 2022 (Saturday)
    Venue: Harare Sports Club, Harare
    Time: 12.45 PM (IST)
    Where to watch (TV): Sony Ten 1 (English), Sony Ten 3 (Hindi) and Sony Ten 4 (Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam) - Also available in HD
    Where to watch (Online): Sony LIV
    Prediction: India wins effortlessly unless Zimbabwe has something extraordinary in its bank.

    Last Updated Aug 20, 2022, 9:37 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IND vs ZIM 2022, 1st ODI: Deepak Chahar believes he's picked up from where he left 6 months ago snt

    IND vs ZIM 2022, 1st ODI: Deepak Chahar believes he's picked up from where he left 6 months ago

    IND vs ZIM 2022, 1st ODI: Social media lauds Shikhar Dhawan-Shubman Gill and India bowlers post 10-wicket win against Zimbabwe-ayh

    IND vs ZIM 2022, 1st ODI: Social media lauds Dhawan-Gill and India bowlers post 10-wicket win

    New Life Loading - Is all ok between Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma? twitter reacts-ayh

    'New Life Loading….' - Is all ok between Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma?

    14 years ago, it all started - Virat Kohli shares iconic moments of his career-ayh

    '14 years ago, it all started' - Virat Kohli shares iconic moments of his career

    India vs Zimbabwe, IND vs ZIM 2022, 1st ODI: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction, where to watch and more-ayh

    IND vs ZIM 2022, 1st ODI: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction and more

    Recent Stories

    'Papa, aap har pal mere saath...': Rahul Gandhi pays tribute to Rajiv Gandhi AJR

    'Papa, aap har pal mere saath...': Rahul Gandhi pays tribute to Rajiv Gandhi

    Remember and Never Forget: Lt Navdeep Singh, 15 Maratha LI

    Remember and Never Forget: Lt Navdeep Singh, 15 Maratha LI

    It is official! Real Madrid Casemiro set to reunite with Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester United-ayh

    It's official! Real Madrid's Casemiro set to reunite with Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester United

    football Can Casemiro salvage Manchester United's marriage with former Real Madrid teammate Cristiano Ronaldo snt

    Can Casemiro salvage Man United's marriage with former Real Madrid teammate Ronaldo?

    Sexy video pictures Malaika Arora looks drop dead gorgeous in orange flaunts hot legs drb

    Sexy video, pictures: Malaika Arora looks drop-dead gorgeous in orange, flaunts hot legs

    Recent Videos

    Indie Scoop: Featuring Misshty, The Reasons, Catchy and Last Minute India

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Misshty, The Reasons, Catchy and Last Minute India

    Video Icon
    Call 9510001000 to make India number 1 Arvind Kejriwal amid CBI raids gcw

    'Call 9510001000 to make India number 1': Arvind Kejriwal amid CBI raids

    Video Icon
    india at 75 chunangat kunjikkavamma the only woman president of Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee snt

    India@75: Chunangat Kunjikkavamma, the only woman president of Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee

    Video Icon
    India at 75: How Srinivasa Ramanujan became world's greatest mathematician snt

    India@75: How Srinivasa Ramanujan became world's greatest mathematician

    Video Icon
    Shocking CCTV footage: Girl shot in the neck in broad daylight in Patna

    Shocking CCTV footage: Girl shot in the neck in broad daylight in Patna

    Video Icon