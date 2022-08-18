IND vs ZIM 2022, 1st ODI: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction and more

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    India and Zimbabwe are locking horns in the opening ODI in Harare on Thursday. As the former looks to draw first blood, we present the hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, predictions and other match details.

    Harare, First Published Aug 18, 2022, 11:16 AM IST

    After flourishing in the West Indies, Team India is in Zimbabwe for a three-match One-Day International (ODI) series, to be played at the Harare Sports Club from Thursday. The side will see quite a few senior players missing out as it is not a high-profile series, with the visitors expected to complete a 3-0 clean sweep. The Indians will be led by wicketkeeper-opener KL Rahul, returning to the side after nearly three months due to an injury layoff. He will be in the spotlight for his performance and leadership, with an eye on the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup in Australia. Meanwhile, we present the hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, predictions and other match details.

    Probable XI
    IND:     Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan (wk), KL Rahul (c & wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav and Mohammed Siraj.
    ZIM: Regis Chakabva (c & wk), Tarisai Musakandal, Innocent Kaia, Wessly Madhevere, Sikandar Raza, Luke Jongwe, Milton Shumba, Ryan Burl, Victor Nyauchi, Richard Ngarava and Wellington Masakadza.

    Fantasy XI
    Batters: Dhawan, Rahul (c), Gill and Kaia
    Dhawan and Rahul are infallible to give a flawless start, with Gill firing rightfully at number three, while Kala is sure to be effective in the middle order.

    Wicketkeepers: Chakabva and Samson
    While Samson is a must-have here due to his ability to steer the innings as per the situation, Chakabva has been trustworthy in terms of batting of late, earning the Zimbabwe leadership role.

    All-rounders: Axar and Raza
    While Axar is a must-inclusion in spin bowling, he can play the big hits in the death overs. Also, Raza is a veteran in the side and knows how to get the job done, even in crunch situations.

    Bowlers: Chahar, Kuldeep and Jongwe
    Chahar is making his return after a nearly six-month layoff. Although it will be interesting to see how he impacts, given his talent, he is sure to have an influence. He will be duly supported by Jongwe, who has been good in his medium-paced bowling. Also, Kuldeep returns to the fray, as he has been regaining his mojo as a chinaman.

    Match details
    Date and day:     August 18, 2022 (Thursday)
    Venue: Harare Sports Club, Harare
    Time: 12.45 PM (IST)
    Where to watch (TV): Sony Ten 1 (English), Sony Ten 3 (Hindi) and Sony Ten 4 (Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam) - Also available in HD
    Where to watch (Online): Sony LIV
    Prediction: India wins flawlessly unless Zimbabwe pulls off something miraculous. Expect it to be high-scoring, with the track being a batting belter.

    Last Updated Aug 18, 2022, 11:16 AM IST
