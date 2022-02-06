  • Facebook
    IND vs WI 2021-22, 1st ODI: Men in Blue script 6-wicket win during 1,000th ODI, netizens applaud

    India took on Windies in the opening ODI in Ahmedabad on Sunday. The host rode to a comfortable six-wicket win. Consequently, netizens applauded the team's efforts.

    India vs Windies/West Indies, IND vs WI 2021-22, 1st ODI: Men in Blue script 6-wicket win during 1,000th ODI, netizens applaud-ayh
    Team Newsable
    Ahmedabad, First Published Feb 6, 2022, 8:00 PM IST
    Team India came up with an excellent all-round performance to tame Windies by six wickets in the opening One-Day International (ODI) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. As India draws first blood, it also finished its 1,000th ODI on a high. In the same light, the netizens expressed their happiness and applauded the team's efforts.

    Winning the toss, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma opted to bowl, while Deepak Hooda made his debut. Although Windies lost Shai Hope (8) early, with just 13 runs on the board by the third over, the top-order and the middle-order tried hard but was not ideally impressive. As wickets kept falling regularly, the visitors struggled at 79/7 in the 23rd over.

    ALSO READ: When Lata Mangeshkar celebrated India’s 1983 cricket World Cup win

    However, all-rounder Jason Holder (57) and Fabian Allen (29) put on a 78-run stand for the eighth wicket to give the Windies a glimmer of hope to post a defendable total, as it was the former's tenth ODI half-century. Nevertheless, it could not last long, as spinner Washington Sundar got rid of the latter at 157 in the 38th, followed by the former to pacer Prasidh Krishna ten runs later in the 41st. Alzarri Joseph (13) was the final man to fall in the 44th to spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, as WI could manage 176.

    Chahal was the best performer for India, claiming a four-for, while pacer Mohammed Siraj was heavily economical. In reply, India was off to an impressive start, with the openers contributing to an 84-run stand. After opener Rohit brought up his 43rd ODI half-century, he fell in the 14th to pacer Joseph, followed by Virat Kohli (8) in the same over, nine runs later.

    ALSO WATCH: When Lata Mangeshkar sang ‘Mera Saaya Sath Hoga’ for Sachin Tendulkar

    India lost fellow opener Ishan Kishan (28) and Rishabh Pant (11) quickly by the 18th, at 116. Nonetheless, Suryakumar Yadav (34*) and Hooda (26*) got the job done by the 28th over, thus winning by six wickets. For the Windies, Joseph claimed a couple, while spinner Akeal Hosein was its most economical bowler.
    Brief scores: WI 176 in 43.5 overs (Holder- 57; Chahal- 4/49, Sundar- 3/30) lost to IND 178/4 in 28 overs (Rohit- 60; Joseph- 2/45) by six wickets.

    Last Updated Feb 6, 2022, 8:00 PM IST
