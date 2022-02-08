  • Facebook
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: India vs Pakistan match tickets sold out within 5 minutes

    First Published Feb 8, 2022, 11:18 AM IST
    India and Pakistan will clash again in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in Melbourne. The tickets sale for the same began on Monday. However, they were all sold out within five minutes.

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: India vs Pakistan match in Melbourne tickets sold out within 5 minutes-ayh

    India and Pakistan clashed in the 2021 ICC T20 World Cup at the Dubai Cricket Stadium, with the latter scripting its first win over the side in the tournament to date. A year later, the two teams are set to clash again at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in the same competition. Meanwhile, the tickets for the same have already been sold out.

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: India vs Pakistan match in Melbourne tickets sold out within 5 minutes-ayh

    The organisers put the tickets for two matchdays on sale on Monday, as all of them were sold out in no time. It was the pre-sale period, with 2,00,000 tickets being sold to the general public. The Indo-Pak tickets getting sold in five minutes proves the magnitude of the rivalry and the craze among the fans.

    ALSO READ: ICC T20 World Cup 2022 - India, Pakistan pitted in same group; to clash on October 23

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: India vs Pakistan match in Melbourne tickets sold out within 5 minutes-ayh

    The tournament would possess 45 matches, scheduled to be held between October 16-November 13. More than 8,00,000 fans are expected to flock into the Australian venues (Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane, Adelaide, Geelong, Hobart and Perth) to catch the action. More tickets are to be sold in due course to the general public for the remainder of the matches in the competition.

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: India vs Pakistan match in Melbourne tickets sold out within 5 minutes-ayh

    "The response from the fans has been fantastic, and we're proud of the fact we were able to reward our fans who purchased tickets to the postponed event in 2020 and those who registered early with us to get priority access to tickets in the pre-sale," Michelle Enright (T20WC 2022 Local Organising Committee CEO) was quoted as saying, reports ANI.

