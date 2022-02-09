  • Facebook
    ICC ODI Rankings: Rohit Sharma retains 3rd spot, closes in with 2nd-placed Virat Kohli

    First Published Feb 9, 2022, 5:15 PM IST
    The ICC ODI Rankings have been updated. Rohit Sharma has retained his third spot. However, he has closed in with second-placed Virat Kohli.

    On Wednesday, the International Cricket Council (ICC) updated the One-Day International (ODI) Rankings. There were no such notable shufflings in terms of the Indians. Skipper Rohit Sharma has managed to retain his third spot. However, former skipper Virat Kohli lost some ratings at the second spot, closing in with Rohit by 21 ratings.

    Kohli has been in an unstable form of late, without a century in the format for over two years. Owing to the same, he was also dropped as the skipper in the format, as Rohit took over. Rohit missed the ODIs in South Africa, where Kohli flourished. However, the latter has failed to fire in the Windies ODIs, while Rohit has been decent.

    ALSO READ: Did MS Dhoni save Mohammed Siraj's career after an unsuccessful IPL 2019?

    Rohit and Kohli happen to be the only Indians in the top ten, while senior opener Shikhar Dhawan has dropped a spot to 14th. Pakistan skipper Babar Azam dominates the principal place with 873 points. In the meantime, KL Rahul remains in the 25th spot, while Rishabh Pant is down to 77th.

    As for the bowlers, pacer Jasprit Bumrah remains in seventh place, while Kiwi pacer Trent Boult takes the top position. Outside the top ten, leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal is up to 17th, while seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar remains at 20th and fellow seamer Mohammed Shami at 25th. Pacer Shardul Thakur loses a couple of spots to go down at 80th.

    ALSO READ: ICC T20 World Cup 2022 - India vs Pakistan match tickets sold out within 5 minutes

    Ravindra Jadeja stays in the eighth spot among the all-rounders, while Hardik Pandya is down to the 13th. Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan takes the top place. As for the teams, India is placed fourth with 113 rating points, while Australia (116) is third and England (119) is second. New Zealand is the leader with 121 ratings.

