    IND vs SL 2021-22, 1st T20I: Kishan's 89 hand India 62-run win, social media delighted

    India and Sri Lanka locked horns in the opening T20I in Lucknow on Thursday. India has drawn first blood and is 1-0 up in the three-match series. Here's how social media reacted.

    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2021-22, 1st T20I: Ishan Kishan's 89 hand India 62-run win, social media delighted-ayh
    Team Newsable
    Lucknow, First Published Feb 25, 2022, 5:00 AM IST
    It turned out to be a one-sided encounter between India and Sri Lanka in the opening Twenty20 International (T20I). Played at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Thursday, the hosts raced to a 62-run win, thus drawing first blood and leading 1-0 in the three-match series. As a result, social media was delighted with its success.

    Winning the toss, Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka opted to bowl, making a couple of injury-forced changes. In contrast, Indian captain Rohit Sharma made six changes from its last T20I against the Windies, as opener Ruturaj Gaikwad missed out due to a wrist injury. Indian openers Rohit (44) and Ishan Kishan (89) contributed to a whopping 111-run stand before the former fell in the 12th over.

    ALSO READ: IND vs SL 2021-22 - Rohit Sharma becomes highest run-scorer in T20Is, fans react

    As Kishan scored his second T20I half-century, he walked back in the 17th over, at 155. However, Shreyas Iyer (57*) and Ravindra Jadeja (3*) took control for the rest of the innings, while the former launched an onslaught, scoring his third T20I 50, as India finished on a hefty total of 199/2. Shanaka and Lahiru Kumara claimed a wicket each for Lanka.

    In reply, the visitors started shakily, losing a couple of wickets within the third over of the Powerplay, with just 15 runs on the board. None of the Lankan batters could fire enough or build partnerships with the scoreboard pressure, except Charith Asalanka (53*). It managed to lose six wickets at 97, while Asalanka and Dushmantha Chameera (24*) added 40 more to stay unbeaten, as the hosts secured a 62-run win. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Venkatesh Iyer claimed a couple of wickets each.
    Brief scores: IND 199/2 (Rohit- 44, Kishan- 89, Iyer- 57; Shanaka- 1/19) defeated SL 137/6 (Asalanka- 53*; Bhuvneshwar- 2/9) by 62 runs.

    Last Updated Feb 25, 2022, 5:00 AM IST
