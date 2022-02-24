IND vs SL 2021-22: Rohit Sharma becomes highest run-scorer in T20Is, fans react

India and Sri Lanka are locking horns in the opening T20I in Lucknow. Rohit Sharma has become the highest run-scorer in the format.

Hosts India is currently engaged with visitors Sri Lanka in the opening Twenty20 International (T20I). It is being played at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Thursday. In this match, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma has scaled to the summit of the format in terms of runs.

While batting first, Indian opened along with Rohit and Ishan Kishan. Both contributed to a 100-run opening stand, as Rohit became the highest run-scorer in the format. He has scored more than 3,300 runs in the T20Is, as he has surpassed New Zealand opener Martin Guptill, who has 3,299 to his name.

ALSO READ: IND vs SL 2021-22, 1st T20I - Lanka opts to field, Gaikwad out with wrist injury

Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli is in the third spot, with 3,296, while his unsettling form of late has pushed him down. Rohit was dismissed six runs short of his 27th T20I half-century, for 44, by pacer Lahiru Kumara, who cleaned him up. The partnership was worth 111 runs, as Kishan has scored his second T20I 50. Meanwhile, here's how fans reacted to Rohit's innings.