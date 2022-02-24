  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IND vs SL 2021-22: Rohit Sharma becomes highest run-scorer in T20Is, fans react

    India and Sri Lanka are locking horns in the opening T20I in Lucknow. Rohit Sharma has become the highest run-scorer in the format.

    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2021-22: Rohit Sharma becomes highest run-scorer in T20Is, fans react-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Lucknow, First Published Feb 24, 2022, 8:08 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Hosts India is currently engaged with visitors Sri Lanka in the opening Twenty20 International (T20I). It is being played at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Thursday. In this match, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma has scaled to the summit of the format in terms of runs.

    While batting first, Indian opened along with Rohit and Ishan Kishan. Both contributed to a 100-run opening stand, as Rohit became the highest run-scorer in the format. He has scored more than 3,300 runs in the T20Is, as he has surpassed New Zealand opener Martin Guptill, who has 3,299 to his name.

    ALSO READ: IND vs SL 2021-22, 1st T20I - Lanka opts to field, Gaikwad out with wrist injury

    Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli is in the third spot, with 3,296, while his unsettling form of late has pushed him down. Rohit was dismissed six runs short of his 27th T20I half-century, for 44, by pacer Lahiru Kumara, who cleaned him up. The partnership was worth 111 runs, as Kishan has scored his second T20I 50. Meanwhile, here's how fans reacted to Rohit's innings.

    Last Updated Feb 24, 2022, 8:08 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2021-22, 1st T20I toss report: Lanka opts to field, Ruturaj Gaikwad out with wrist injury-ayh

    IND vs SL 2021-22, 1st T20I: Lanka opts to field, Gaikwad out with wrist injury

    Sachin Tendulkar mulls legal action over his morphed pictures for casino ads-ayh

    Sachin Tendulkar mulls legal action over his ‘morphed’ pictures for casino ads

    Pakistan Super League, PSL 2022: Haris Rauf reprimanded for slapping Kamran Ghulam - Reports-ayh

    PSL 2022: Haris Rauf reprimanded for slapping Kamran Ghulam - Reports

    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2021-22, 1st T20I preview: Team analysis, players to watch, weather, pitch, head to head, probable, fantasy xi, live streaming-ayh

    IND vs SL 2021-22, 1st T20I: India eyes first blood against an unnerved Sri Lanka

    Wriddhiman Saha: My nature isn't such that I will harm anyone to the extent of ending someone's career-ayh

    'Hurt and offended' Saha warns of revealing journalist name if threats continue

    Recent Stories

    Ukraine crisis PM Modi likely to speak to Russia President Vladimir Putin tonight gcw

    Ukraine crisis: PM Modi likely to speak to Russia President Vladimir Putin tonight

    Let history be a lesson: Ukrainian boxing icon Wladimir Klitschko warns Russia

    'Let history be a lesson': Ukrainian boxing icon Klitschko warns Russia

    Maha Shivratri 2022 Know the significance date and time all you need to know gcw

    Maha Shivratri 2022: Know the significance, date and time; all you need to know

    Bihar Budget 2022 Know when will it be presented all about it gcw

    Bihar Budget 2022: Know when will it be presented; all about it

    Russia Ukraine crisis When Prince Charles compared Putin to Hitler

    Russia-Ukraine crisis: When Prince Charles compared Putin to Hitler

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Odisha FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: ATKMB changed the system and players according to situation -Juan Ferrando on OFC tie-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: ATKMB changed the system and players according to situation - Ferrando on OFC tie

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters: In the last few games, HFC could have played better - Marquez after sealing semis berth-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: In the last few games, HFC could have played better - Marquez after sealing semis berth

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters: KBFC played a good game and faced an excellent opponent - Ivan Vukomanovic on HFC defeat-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: KBFC played a good game and faced an excellent opponent - Vukomanovic on HFC defeat

    Video Icon
    Russia Ukraine war Inside the Indian govt control room at MEA

    Russia-Ukraine war: Inside the MEA control room (Watch)

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Hyderabad Fc vs Kerala Blasters Match Highlights (Game 99): HFC seals semis berth with 2-1 triumph over KBFC-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 99): HFC seals semis berth with 2-1 triumph over KBFC

    Video Icon