    IND vs SA 2021-22, Wanderers Test: Pujara-Rahane comeback form to Protea's intent - Talking points from Day 3

    India is in a challenging position for a win against South Africa in the Wanderers Test. The Proteas have shown great intent to win this Test. Here are the talking points from Day 3.

    Author
    Ayush Gupta
    Johannesburg, First Published Jan 6, 2022, 5:00 AM IST
    Day 3 of the second Freedom Series 2021-22 Test on Wednesday between India and South Africa has primarily seen a mixed performance from both. The visitors seemed favourites to win, but the hosts displayed a tremendous fightback intent, making things look difficult for the Indians. Nevertheless, the South Africans still need 122 runs more to square the series on Thursday. But, before that happens, here we analyse the talking points from Day 3.

    Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane bounce back to https://newsable.asianetnews.com/topic/Ajinkya-Rahaneform
    Pujara and Rahane struggled simultaneously, leaving the Indian batting order somewhat in an unstable position. However, the two bounced back in the possibly last chance in this series, contributing to a 111-run stand for the third wicket, and helping India scale towards a commendable lead. Both scored 53 and 58, respectively, but could have done better.

    ALSO READ: India vs South Africa 2021-22 - Virat Kohli practices via Rahul Dravid's throwdowns amidst upper back spasm

    Pujara displays a semi-aggressive attitude
    One of the notable elements during Pujara's batting on Day 3 was that he was being a little aggressive than usual, playing the strokes more freely rather than being composed, a quality that he is more famous for. It is quite possible that this semi-attacking intent allowed him to get back to his run-scoring form, while he should continue with the same attitude, at least in this series.

    Hanuma Vihari - A talent in need in Tests
    Vihari showed great intent of scoring in the closing stages of the Indian innings. While the tailenders continued to depart, he held the fort. However, he might have been a tide too late on opening his arms. Nonetheless, he is an excellent talent for Test cricket, as he can play with a mixture of both qualities in the format.

    ALSO READ: ICC Test Rankings - After Centurion heroics, Jasprit Bumrah breaks into top 10; Virat Kohli stumbles

    Mohammed Siraj's improper fitness hurting India
    Siraj is lacking proper match fitness after hurting his leg. While he came back to bowl in the second innings, he was missing the edge, while he was visibly not suitably fit enough to bowl. Nonetheless, with pressure mounting on fellow pacer Shardul Thakur, he had to chip in. However, this could define the result of this tie.

    Great intent from Proteas
    If the views from the experts are to be considered, the pitch is not an ideal one to chase down a total of 200-plus in the fourth innings. Although it has happened before on three occasions, the highest successful chase in the same by the South Africans happen to be 217. While things look good right now, it could all change in a matter of two-three wickets. The hosts must ensure of continuing with the same intent, provided they survive the opening session on Thursday.

    Last Updated Jan 6, 2022, 5:00 AM IST
