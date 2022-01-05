  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    India vs South Africa 2021-22: Virat Kohli practices via Rahul Dravid's throwdowns amidst upper back spasm

    First Published Jan 5, 2022, 5:21 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    India is playing South Africa in the second Test in Johannesburg. Virat Kohli is missing out due to upper back spasms. However, he has practice via throwdowns from Rahul Dravid.

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA, Freedom Series 2021-22: Virat Kohli practices via Rahul Dravid's throwdowns amidst upper back spasm-ayh

    Indian Test skipper Virat Kohli missed out on the second Test of the Freedom Series 2021-22 against South Africa at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg. He has suffered upper back spasms but is expected to be fit for the final Test to be played at the Newlands Stadium in Cape Town from Tuesday. However, he has been begun light training.

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA, Freedom Series 2021-22: Virat Kohli practices via Rahul Dravid's throwdowns amidst upper back spasm-ayh

    During Day 3's play on Wednesday, Kohli was seen practising at the nets, as he received throwdowns from head coach Rahul Dravid. The skipper did some mild stretching upon entering the ground before starting the day's play. However, Dravid was soft with his throwdowns, as Kohli refrained from indulging in any hard practice session, indicating that he has not fully recovered yet.

    ALSO READ: ICC Test Rankings - After Centurion heroics, Jasprit Bumrah breaks into top 10; Virat Kohli stumbles

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA, Freedom Series 2021-22: Virat Kohli practices via Rahul Dravid's throwdowns amidst upper back spasm-ayh

    Besides Dravid, Kohli also faced deliveries from some Indian bowlers, including pacer Shardul Thakur. Clarifying Kohli's fitness and reason for missing out on the Wanderers Test, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had stated on Monday, "Virat Kohli had a spasm on his upper back, and he won't feature in the second Test against South Africa at The Wanderers. The BCCI medical team will be monitoring him during the course of this Test match."

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA, Freedom Series 2021-22: Virat Kohli practices via Rahul Dravid's throwdowns amidst upper back spasm-ayh

    The Wanderers Test was slated to be Kohli's 99th in the format. However, it seems like he might have to play the same in Cape Town. Moreover, as per the schedule, he could play his 100th Test at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru from February 25. It will be a kind of homecoming for Kohli, as the venue happens to be the home ground of his longstanding Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Ashes 2021-22, Australia vs England, AUS vs ENG, Sydney Test: Fans left frustrated with rain-marred Day 1; here are some of the top observations-ayh

    Ashes 2021-22: Talking points from Sydney Test - Fans left frustrated with rain-marred Day 1

    BAN vs NZ 2021-22, 1st Test: Bangladesh ends New Zealand's unbeaten home Test run; netizens go berserk over historic upset-ayh

    Bangladesh ends New Zealand's unbeaten home Test run; netizens go berserk over historic upset

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA, Freedom Series 2021-22, Wanderers Test: Shardul Thakur's 7-for dominates Day 2; check out the talking points-ayh

    IND vs SA 2021-22, Wanderers Test: Shardul Thakur's 7-for dominates Day 2; check out the talking points

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA, Freedom Series 2021-22, Wanderers Test: Rassie van der Dussen's dismissal causes confusion, Dean Elgar meets officials-ayh

    IND vs SA 2021-22, Wanderers Test: Van der Dussen's dismissal causes confusion, Dean Elgar meets officials

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA, Freedom Series 2021-22, Wanderers Test: Shardul Thakur scripts best figures to skittle Proteas for 229, netizens celebrate-ayh

    IND vs SA 2021-22, Wanderers Test: Thakur scripts best figures to skittle Proteas for 229, netizens celebrate

    Recent Stories

    ending 90 year streak toyota dethrones GM to become America's top selling automaker in 2021 gcw

    Ending 90-year-streak, Toyota dethrones GM to become America’s top-selling automaker in 2021

    No need to panic due to fear of COVID spread during electoral rallies Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi gcw

    No need to panic due to fear of COVID spread during electoral rallies, says Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

    Thank your CM, returned to Bhatinda airport alive: PM Modi's message after major security lapse-dnm

    'Thank your CM, returned to Bhatinda airport alive’: PM Modi's message after major security lapse

    Centre urges chemists to ensure adequate stock of essential medicines amid rise in COVID cases gcw

    Centre urges chemists to ensure adequate stock of essential medicines amid rise in COVID cases

    Hollywood Tom Felton gets back to his Draco Malfoy avatar see what he did latest drb

    Tom Felton gets back to his ‘Draco Malfoy’ avatar; see what he did latest

    Recent Videos

    Navy captain Amy Bauernschmidt becomes 1st woman to command US nuclear carrier

    Navy captain Amy Bauernschmidt becomes 1st woman to command US nuclear carrier

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, BFC vs SCEB Match Highlights (Game 49): SC East Bengal stays winless, draws Bengaluru FC 1-1-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 49): SC East Bengal stays winless, draws Bengaluru FC 1-1

    Video Icon
    British Sikh Army officer Captain Harpreet Chandi becomes first Indian-origin woman to complete a solo trek to South Pole

    Captain Harpreet Chandi becomes first Indian-origin woman to complete a solo trek to South Pole

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: Bengaluru FCs ball possession, pressing, and repressing needs to get better - Marco Pezzaiuoli on SC East Bengal tie-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Bengaluru's ball possession, pressing, and repressing needs to get better - Marco Pezzaiuoli

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Odisha FC vs Mumbai City: MCFC needs to be better individually and collectively - Des Buckingham on OFC defeat-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Mumbai needs to be better individually and collectively - Des Buckingham on defeat vs Odisha

    Video Icon