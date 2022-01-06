  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IND vs SA 2021-22, Wanderers Test: Elgar's unbeaten 96 helps Proteas draw level by 7 wickets, netizens abuzz

    South Africa has won the second Freedom Series Test against India by seven wickets. The series is now levelled 1-1. Netizens are abuzz on social media following the same.

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA, Freedom Series 2021-22, Wanderers Test: Dean Elgar's unbeaten 96 helps Proteas draw level by 7 wickets, netizens abuzz-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Johannesburg, First Published Jan 6, 2022, 10:07 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    It was a composed performance by South Africa in the second Test against India of the 2021-22 Freedom Series. On Thursday (Day 4), SA pulled off a seven-wicket win at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg. As a result, it happened to be a historic win while the netizens went abuzz on social media, especially for Protea skipper Dean Elgar and his glorious knock of an unbeaten 96.

    Day 4 was primarily marred by rain as the opening two sessions were washed out. However, play resumed thanks to the excellent drainage system at the ground and the rain cleared in the final session. SA resumed at the overnight score of 118/2, with Elgar unbeaten on 46 and Rassie van der Dussen on 11.

    ALSO READ: India vs South Africa 2021-22, Wanderers Test - Rain delays start of Day 4; forecast of scattered thunderstorms

    It was at this time when Elgar scored his 18th Test half-century. Van der Dussen was the only man to fall on Thursday, as seamer Mohammed Shami got rid of him for 40 at 175. However, with Temba Bavuma (23*) coming in, along with the skipper, he got the job done, thus winning by seven wickets.

    Consequently, some records were scripted in the process:

    • It was SA's first-ever Test win against India at the venue.
    • It was SA's highest successful chase in the final innings.
    • Shardul Thakur registered the third-best Test figures in a losing cause for India (7/61).
    • Dean Elgar (96*) scores the highest by a skipper in an India Test
    • SA's third-highest successful fourth innings chase at home.
    • Third-highest successful fourth innings chase against India
    • First Indian Test defeat at Wanderers.

    ALSO READ: IND vs SA 2021-22, Wanderers Test - Pujara-Rahane comeback form to Proteas' intent - Talking points from Day 3

    Match summary
    Winning the toss, stand-in Indian skipper KL Rahul opted to bat, as the visitors scored 202, while the hosts were bowled out for 229. The Indian batters put on a better show in the second innings to finish at 266, while South Africa pulled it off on Day 4 by seven wickets, thanks to captain Dean Elgar's unbeaten 96.
    Brief scores: IND 202 & 266 (Pujara- 53, Rahane- 58; Ngidi- 3/43) leads SA 229 & 118/2 (Elgar- 46*; Ashwin- 1/14) by 122 runs.

    Last Updated Jan 6, 2022, 10:07 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Ashes 2021-22, Australia vs England, AUS vs ENG, Sydney Test: Khawaja's comeback to Broad's resilience - Analysing the talking points from Day 2-ayh

    Ashes 2021-22, Sydney Test: Khawaja's comeback to Broad's resilience - Analysing the talking points from Day 2

    Ashes 2021-22, AUS vs ENG, Sydney Test: Khawaja's glorious century takes Australia to the top; netizens laud his comeback-ayh

    Ashes 2021-22, Sydney Test: Khawaja's glorious century takes Australia to the top; netizens laud his comeback

    Anushka Sharma announces new sports biopic Chakda Xpress on the life of cricketer Jhulan Goswami watch the teaser drb

    Anushka Sharma announces new sports biopic ‘Chakda Xpress’ on life of cricketer Jhulan Goswami; watch teaser

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA, Freedom Series 2021-22, Wanderers Test: Pujara-Rahane comeback form to Protea's intent - Talking points from Day 3-ayh

    IND vs SA 2021-22, Wanderers Test: Pujara-Rahane comeback form to Proteas' intent - Talking points from Day 3

    Ashes 2021-22, Australia vs England, AUS vs ENG, Sydney Test: Fans left frustrated with rain-marred Day 1; here are some of the top observations-ayh

    Ashes 2021-22: Talking points from Sydney Test - Fans left frustrated with rain-marred Day 1

    Recent Stories

    Karnataka Home Ministry orders police to shut shops in DK Shivakumar's Assembly ahead of Mekedatu rally-ycb

    Karnataka Home Ministry orders police to shut shops in DK Shivakumar's Assembly ahead of Mekedatu rally

    Ram Charan Jr NTR RRR lands in legal soup here is what happened drb

    Ram Charan, Jr NTR’s ‘RRR’ lands in legal soup; here’s what happened

    Mumbai and Delhi see spike in COVID-19 numbers, record over 20,000 and 15,000 fresh cases in just 24 hours-dnm

    Mumbai and Delhi see spike in COVID-19 numbers, record over 20,000 and 15,000 fresh cases in just 24 hours

    Indian Army issues revised guidelines for personnel as Omicron cases surge-dnm

    Indian Army issues revised guidelines for personnel as Omicron cases surge

    NEET-PG Counselling: Supreme Court to pronounce judgement tomorrow in OBC, EWS quota case-dnm

    NEET-PG Counselling: Supreme Court to pronounce judgement on Friday in OBC, EWS quota case

    Recent Videos

    BJP MP caught badmouthing own minister JC Madhuswamy, allegedly calls him Kim Jong-un-dnm

    BJP MP caught badmouthing own minister JC Madhuswamy, allegedly calls him Kim Jong-un

    Video Icon
    Minister KS Eshwarapppa differs with Karnataka govt Covid rules, compares it with 'graveyard'-ycb

    Minister KS Eshwarapppa differs with Karnataka govt Covid rules, compares it with 'graveyard'

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, ATKMB vs HFC Match Highlights (Game 50): Hyderabad FC leaves it late in high-octane draw vs ATK Mohun Bagan-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 50): Hyderabad FC leaves it late in high-octane draw vs ATK Mohun Bagan

    Video Icon
    Choosing pets over kids is selfish and diminishes us says Pope Francis

    Choosing pets over kids is 'selfish and diminishes us', says Pope Francis

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan needs more time to learn and adapt to the new philosophy - Juan Ferrando on Hyderabad FC clash-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan needs more time to learn and adapt to the new philosophy - Juan Ferrando

    Video Icon