IND vs SA 2021-22, Wanderers Test: Elgar's unbeaten 96 helps Proteas draw level by 7 wickets, netizens abuzz

South Africa has won the second Freedom Series Test against India by seven wickets. The series is now levelled 1-1. Netizens are abuzz on social media following the same.

It was a composed performance by South Africa in the second Test against India of the 2021-22 Freedom Series. On Thursday (Day 4), SA pulled off a seven-wicket win at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg. As a result, it happened to be a historic win while the netizens went abuzz on social media, especially for Protea skipper Dean Elgar and his glorious knock of an unbeaten 96.

Day 4 was primarily marred by rain as the opening two sessions were washed out. However, play resumed thanks to the excellent drainage system at the ground and the rain cleared in the final session. SA resumed at the overnight score of 118/2, with Elgar unbeaten on 46 and Rassie van der Dussen on 11.

It was at this time when Elgar scored his 18th Test half-century. Van der Dussen was the only man to fall on Thursday, as seamer Mohammed Shami got rid of him for 40 at 175. However, with Temba Bavuma (23*) coming in, along with the skipper, he got the job done, thus winning by seven wickets.

Consequently, some records were scripted in the process:

It was SA's first-ever Test win against India at the venue.

It was SA's highest successful chase in the final innings.

Shardul Thakur registered the third-best Test figures in a losing cause for India (7/61).

Dean Elgar (96*) scores the highest by a skipper in an India Test

SA's third-highest successful fourth innings chase at home.

Third-highest successful fourth innings chase against India

First Indian Test defeat at Wanderers.

Match summary

Winning the toss, stand-in Indian skipper KL Rahul opted to bat, as the visitors scored 202, while the hosts were bowled out for 229. The Indian batters put on a better show in the second innings to finish at 266, while South Africa pulled it off on Day 4 by seven wickets, thanks to captain Dean Elgar's unbeaten 96.

Brief scores: IND 202 & 266 (Pujara- 53, Rahane- 58; Ngidi- 3/43) leads SA 229 & 118/2 (Elgar- 46*; Ashwin- 1/14) by 122 runs.