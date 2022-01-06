India vs South Africa 2021-22, Wanderers Test: Rain delays start of Day 4; forecast of scattered thunderstorms
India and South Africa are playing the Wanderers Test of the Freedom Series. Day 4 on Thursday saw a rain delay. Meanwhile, the forecast remains for scattered thunderstorms.
It has been an intense battle between India and South Africa in the second Test of the 2021-22 Freedom Series at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg. On Thursday, the start of Day 4 was delayed due to rain. Although it is expected to ease out as the day progresses, the forecast does not remain encouraging.
As per the original forecast, the rain was expected on all five days. Although it stayed away entirely on the first three days, it has made its presence felt on Day 4. Even if the entire day gets washed out, both teams will have Day 5 on Friday to get the job done. Moreover, with a sound drainage system in the ground, the play would occur once the rain stops.
The Proteas are 122 runs away from a win and level the series. However, it might not turn out to be easy, especially considering the overcast conditions now, as the ball could move to trouble the host batters. Also, SA has never chased a target of 240 at this venue in the final innings, with its highest successful chase in the same being 217.
Match summary
Winning the toss, stand-in Indian skipper KL Rahul opted to bat, as the visitors scored 202, while the hosts were bowled out for 229. The Indian batters put on a better show in the second innings to finish at 266, while South Africa is currently at 118/2, with captain Dean Elgar four runs short of his half-century.
Brief scores: IND 202 & 266 (Pujara- 53, Rahane- 58; Ngidi- 3/43) leads SA 229 & 118/2 (Elgar- 46*; Ashwin- 1/14) by 122 runs.