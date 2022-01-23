IND vs SA 2021-22, 3rd ODI: De Kock's 17th century puts Proteas on top after shaky start, netizens applaud

India is toiling against South Africa in the final ODI on Sunday. Quinton de Kock has slammed his 17th ODI century while the hosts control after a shaky start.

South Africa continues to give India a hard time, even in the final One-Day International (ODI) at the Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town on Sunday. Meanwhile, wicketkeeper-opener Quinton de Kock has slammed his 17th century in the format, putting his side on the top. As a result, the netizens have once again hailed him.

Winning the toss, Indian skipper KL Rahul invited South Africa to bat. The hosts were off to a shaky start, struggling at 70/3 by the 13th over. However, de Kock seemed to have gotten comfortable right from the start. He and Rassie van der Dussen put on more than a 100-run stand for the fourth wicket to bring SA back in control of the innings.

ALSO READ: India vs South Africa 2021-22, 3rd ODI - KL Rahul wins toss and opts to bowl; makes 4 changes in playing XI

Eventually, de Kock slammed his 17th ton, while his innings included ten fours and a couple of sixes. As a result, he also scripted some records:

He has the second most centuries by a wicketkeeper in the format (17) after Adam Gilchrist (23).

He has scored the quickest sixth ODI ton against India (16 innings)

He is the joint second to score the most ODI centuries against India.

He has also scored his 1,000 runs against India across formats.

He also has the most tons as a wicketkeeper-opener in the ODIs (17).

Brief scores: SA 197/3 in 34 overs (De Kock- 111*, van der Dussen- 49*; Chahar- 2/38) vs IND.