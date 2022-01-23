  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    India vs South Africa 2021-22, 3rd ODI: Can Men In Blue salvage lost pride in final frontier against Proteas?

    India will take on South Africa in the final ODI on Sunday. Proteas have an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series. The Men in Blue will be looking to salvage some lost pride.

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2021-22, 3rd ODI preview: Team analysis, players to watch, head-to-head, pitch, probable, fantasy xi, live streaming-ayh
    Author
    Ayush Gupta
    Cape Town, First Published Jan 23, 2022, 5:00 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    It has not been a tour to remember for Team India. It has lost both the Test and One-Day International (ODI) series. Aiming to end the tour on a high, it takes on South Africa in the final ODI at the Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town on Sunday. While the Men in Blue are demoralised, they would leave no stones unturned to salvage the lost pride against a relentless Proteas. Here is the match preview.

    Current form
    While India has come off a series-winning outing in Sri Lanka, South Africa was on the receiving end in the same island nation. Nevertheless, SA is highly spirited when facing India at home, and it has been the case in this tour as well. It looks like the hosts are in for a 3-0 clean sweep unless the visitors put on an all-mighty fightback.

    Team strength & weaknesses, and players to watch out
    India's strength will be its bowling. But, it will need to work hard to churn out wickets in the middle overs. As for its batting, it is formidable, but the middle-order needs to be more responsible. Jasprit Bumrah, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant and Ishan Kishan are likely to put on a show.

    On the other hand, South Africa's batting is healthy. As for its bowling, although it lacks star power, its talent has outshined it. Temba Bavuma, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Russie van der Dussen, Wayne Parnell, Quinton de Kock, Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Nigdi are likely to give the Indians a hard time again.

    ALSO READ: BCCI President Sourav Ganguly rubbishes reports of issuing show-cause notice to Virat Kohli

    Injury concerns and head-to-head
    South Africa has no significant injury worries, while India will be hoping to have pacer Mohammed Siraj back from his hamstring niggle. As for the head-on meetings, the two have played 86 ODIs together, with SA leading 48-35. In 36 encounters in the country, the hosts have an advantage of 24-10. In Cape Town, they have played four times, with both winning two apiece.

    Weather and pitch report
    The Cape Town weather will be glossy, with an expected temperature of around 290 degrees and 65% humidity. The track will get faster as the game progresses, and the side winning the toss will look to bat and put runs on the board to pile pressure, especially since it is a day game.

    Probable XI
    IND:     KL Rahul (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Shardul Thakur, Jayant Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar/Prasidh Krishna, Mohammad Siraj and Yuzvendra Chahal.
    SA: Quinton de Kock (wk), Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, Temba Bavuma (c), Rassie van der Dussen, Dwaine Pretorius, Andile Phehlukwayo, Sisanda Magala, Keshav Maharaj, Marco Jansen and Tabraiz Shamsi.

    ALSO READ: IND vs SA 2021-22, 2nd ODI - Janneman Malan's lively 91 hands Proteas series win; talking points analysed

    Fantasy XI
    Batters:     Dhawan, Bavuma (vc), van der-Dussen (c), Markram, Malan - Dhawan and Malan will give the right start, while Bavuma will fire at number three. Van der-Dussen and Markram will consolidate in the middle-order. While Bavuma's consistency makes him the deputy captain, van der-Dussen's reliability makes him the skipper.
    Wicketkeepers: De Kock, Pant - Both men are in great form and are no-brainers here.
    All-rounders: Phehlukwayo - He is the only lad in this department who has been highly effective with his pace, but can bat if needed.
    Bowlers: Bumrah, Thakur, Shamsi - Shamsi has been the surprise package with his spin, while Bumrah and Thakur will nail it with their pace. Thakur can also come in handy with the bat.

    Match details
    Date and day:     January 23, 2022 (Sunday)
    Venue: Newlands Cricket Ground, Cape Town
    Time: 2.00 PM (IST)
    Where to watch (TV): Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 Hindi (also available in HD)
    Where to watch (Online): Hotstar

    Last Updated Jan 23, 2022, 5:00 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    In Pictures: MS Dhoni flourishes mustard crop at his Ranchi farmhouse-ayh

    In Pictures: MS Dhoni flourishes mustard crop at his Ranchi farmhouse

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2021-22, 2nd ODI: Janneman Malan's mettlesome 91 hands Proteas series win; talking points analysed-ayh

    IND vs SA 2021-22, 2nd ODI: Janneman Malan's lively 91 hands Proteas series win; talking points analysed

    WATCH David Warner performs hook step to Srivalli song from Pushpa, netizens go bonkers-ayh

    WATCH: David Warner performs hook step to 'Srivalli' song from 'Pushpa', netizens go bonkers

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2021-22, 2nd ODI: KL Rahul wins toss and opts to bat; moves in with unchanged XI-ayh

    India vs South Africa 2021-22, 2nd ODI: KL Rahul wins toss and opts to bat; moves in with unchanged XI

    Harbhajan Singh tests COVID positive, to miss Legends League Cricket (LLC)-ayh

    Harbhajan Singh tests COVID positive, to miss Legends League Cricket

    Recent Stories

    Celebs spotting: Pooja Hegde to Katrina Kaif to Malaika Arora and more clicked in all style RCB

    Celebs spotting: Pooja Hegde to Katrina Kaif to Malaika Arora and more clicked in all style

    Spicy viral social media One Chip Challenge hospitalises multiple students in California-dnm

    Spicy viral social media ‘One Chip Challenge’ hospitalises multiple students in California

    Australian Open 2022: 5th seed Andrey Rublev stunned by Marin Cilic in Round 3, netizens left shocked-ayh

    Australian Open 2022: 5th seed Andrey Rublev stunned by Marin Cilic in Round 3, netizens left shocked

    UP Election 2022: Can Chandrashekhar Azad's entry into Gorakhpur dent SP, BSP, Congress chances?-dnm

    UP Election 2022: Can Chandrashekhar Azad’s entry into Gorakhpur dent SP, BSP, Congress’ chances?

    Assembly Elections 2022: EC extends ban on public rallies, road shows till Jan 31; some relaxations announced-dnm

    Assembly Elections 2022: EC extends ban on public rallies, road shows till Jan 31; some relaxations announced

    Recent Videos

    Republic Day 2022: Indian Navy contingent practices March past during rehearsals of big day-dnm

    Republic Day 2022: Indian Navy contingent practices March past during rehearsals of big day

    Video Icon
    Citing threat to financial stability Russia proposes ban on use and mining of cryptocurrencies

    Citing threat to financial stability, Russia proposes ban on use and mining of cryptocurrencies

    Video Icon
    Sputnik V vaccine shows higher Omicron-specific antibodies than Pfizer, reveals study

    Sputnik V vaccine shows higher Omicron-specific antibodies than Pfizer, reveals study

    Video Icon
    Amar Jawan Jyoti row: Veterans call 'merging' of flames 'true tribute to fallen heroes'

    Amar Jawan Jyoti row: Veterans call 'merging' of flames 'true tribute to fallen heroes'

    Video Icon
    explained why Indonesia will build whole new capital called Nusantara to replace sinking Jakarta

    Explained: Why Indonesia will build whole new capital called Nusantara to replace ‘sinking’ Jakarta

    Video Icon