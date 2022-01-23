India vs South Africa 2021-22, 3rd ODI: Can Men In Blue salvage lost pride in final frontier against Proteas?

India will take on South Africa in the final ODI on Sunday. Proteas have an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series. The Men in Blue will be looking to salvage some lost pride.

It has not been a tour to remember for Team India. It has lost both the Test and One-Day International (ODI) series. Aiming to end the tour on a high, it takes on South Africa in the final ODI at the Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town on Sunday. While the Men in Blue are demoralised, they would leave no stones unturned to salvage the lost pride against a relentless Proteas. Here is the match preview.

Current form

While India has come off a series-winning outing in Sri Lanka, South Africa was on the receiving end in the same island nation. Nevertheless, SA is highly spirited when facing India at home, and it has been the case in this tour as well. It looks like the hosts are in for a 3-0 clean sweep unless the visitors put on an all-mighty fightback.

Team strength & weaknesses, and players to watch out

India's strength will be its bowling. But, it will need to work hard to churn out wickets in the middle overs. As for its batting, it is formidable, but the middle-order needs to be more responsible. Jasprit Bumrah, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant and Ishan Kishan are likely to put on a show.

On the other hand, South Africa's batting is healthy. As for its bowling, although it lacks star power, its talent has outshined it. Temba Bavuma, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Russie van der Dussen, Wayne Parnell, Quinton de Kock, Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Nigdi are likely to give the Indians a hard time again.

Injury concerns and head-to-head

South Africa has no significant injury worries, while India will be hoping to have pacer Mohammed Siraj back from his hamstring niggle. As for the head-on meetings, the two have played 86 ODIs together, with SA leading 48-35. In 36 encounters in the country, the hosts have an advantage of 24-10. In Cape Town, they have played four times, with both winning two apiece.

Weather and pitch report

The Cape Town weather will be glossy, with an expected temperature of around 290 degrees and 65% humidity. The track will get faster as the game progresses, and the side winning the toss will look to bat and put runs on the board to pile pressure, especially since it is a day game.

Probable XI

IND: KL Rahul (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Shardul Thakur, Jayant Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar/Prasidh Krishna, Mohammad Siraj and Yuzvendra Chahal.

SA: Quinton de Kock (wk), Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, Temba Bavuma (c), Rassie van der Dussen, Dwaine Pretorius, Andile Phehlukwayo, Sisanda Magala, Keshav Maharaj, Marco Jansen and Tabraiz Shamsi.

Fantasy XI

Batters: Dhawan, Bavuma (vc), van der-Dussen (c), Markram, Malan - Dhawan and Malan will give the right start, while Bavuma will fire at number three. Van der-Dussen and Markram will consolidate in the middle-order. While Bavuma's consistency makes him the deputy captain, van der-Dussen's reliability makes him the skipper.

Wicketkeepers: De Kock, Pant - Both men are in great form and are no-brainers here.

All-rounders: Phehlukwayo - He is the only lad in this department who has been highly effective with his pace, but can bat if needed.

Bowlers: Bumrah, Thakur, Shamsi - Shamsi has been the surprise package with his spin, while Bumrah and Thakur will nail it with their pace. Thakur can also come in handy with the bat.

Match details

Date and day: January 23, 2022 (Sunday)

Venue: Newlands Cricket Ground, Cape Town

Time: 2.00 PM (IST)

Where to watch (TV): Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 Hindi (also available in HD)

Where to watch (Online): Hotstar