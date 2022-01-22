  • Facebook
    BCCI President Sourav Ganguly rubbishes reports of issuing show-cause notice to Virat Kohli

    First Published Jan 22, 2022, 1:39 PM IST
    Virat Kohli had said that he wasn't informed before being dropped as the ODI skipper. While reports indicated that BCCI President wanted to hand him a show-cause notice, Sourav Ganguly turned down such information.

    Virat Kohli has been in the news of late, especially after being dropped as India's One-Day International (ODI) skipper. Upon being questioned, Kohli had revealed that he wasn't informed beforehand by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) or the national selectors. As a result, reports stated that BCCI President Sourav Ganguly was unimpressed by Kohli's comments and was willing to hand him a show-cause notice.

    The reports also added that BCCI Secretary Jay Shah stepped in at the final moment to stop Ganguly from handing Kohli the notice. It indicated that it was done not to affect the side's preparations for the South Africa tour. However, upon being enquired on the same by ANI, Ganguly has dismissed such reports of handing Kohli a show-cause notice.

    Kohli had stepped down as the Twenty20 International (T20I) skipper last year after the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Ganguly had revealed that he never wanted Kohli to step down. However, Kohli was soon replaced in the ODIs by Rohit Sharma before the former revealed the communication gap with the BCCI.

    Also, all-India selection committee chairman Chetan Sharma was asked the same while he announced the ODI squad for the SA tour. He had affirmed that there was no miscommunication and that Kohli was given time after stepping down from the T20I role to make up his mind on the ODI role, besides being asked to reconsider his decision.

    "It was told to Virat for the sake of Indian cricket to continue as captain by everybody available in the meeting. All conveners were there, and the board officials were there. Everyone told him. Who will not tell? When suddenly you get such news, you are in shock, as it's a matter of the World Cup," Chetan had defined.

