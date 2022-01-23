India vs South Africa 2021-22, 3rd ODI: KL Rahul wins toss and opts to bowl; makes 4 changes in playing XI

India and South Africa clash in the final ODI on Sunday. India has opted to bowl, making four changes in the playing XI. India trails the three-match series 0-2.

After two unimpressive outings, India takes on South Africa in the final One-Day International at the Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town on Sunday. Indian skipper KL Rahul has won the toss and opted to field. The visitors have lost the series, trailing 0-2 in the three-match series and will be aiming to finish the series on a high.

After winning the toss, Rahul asserted that every game is of immense value, and the boys will be looking to push their standards high. Having lost both outings in Paarl, he was hopeful of his side to get the job done in Cape Town. He made four changes to the playing XI, bringing in Suryakumar Yadav, Jayant Yadav, Prasaidh Krishna and Deepak Chahar for Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Venkatesh Iyer and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Meanwhile, Protea captain Temba Bavuma reckoned, "Dwaine (Pretorius) comes in for Shamsi. Critical that we keep our standard. We don't want to drop our intensity because of the series result. We want to keep pushing our standard higher and higher. Parnell came into contention, but unfortunately, he's fallen sick overnight. The guys in the side understand what we're trying to do. We always want to play our best team as much as we can."

"We'd like to give our guys opportunities, but we don't want to give. Let them play for the sake of playing. It will present a different challenge. It can do a bit with the new ball in the morning, so we have to be clinical with the bat upfront. Anything over 300 is generally competitive, but let's focus on that first hour and then we'll see what's in sight," he concluded.

Playing XI

IND: KL Rahul (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Jayant Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah and Yuzvendra Chahal.

SA: Janneman Malan, Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Dwaine Pretorius, Lungi Ngidi and Sisanda Magala.