India vs New Zealand 2021-22, Kanpur Test: Shreays Iyer, Tom Latham, Will Young enter record books on Day 2

New Zealand is on top of its game, having pushed India onto the backfoot on Day 2 of the first Test at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur. On Friday, Shreyas Iyer, Tom Latham and Will Young produced a genuine show with the bat. Consequently, some records were scripted as we present them here.

Iyer scripts aplenty with debut ton

Iyer slammed a Test century on debut. As a result, he is the:

16th Indian to score a debut Test ton

Third Indian to score on debut against NZ

Third oldest to do so at 26 years and 355 days

Joint fourth-fastest considering balls faced

Joint fourth-fastest for India considering balls faced

Second Mumbai-born cricketer to hit a Test ton on debut

Third number five Indian batter to score a Test ton in India since 2016

16th Indian to slam a Test ton in India on debut

Second to score a Test ton in Kanpur on debut

Tom Latham, Will Young dominate records

Latham and Young have contributed to a 129-run opening stand. Consequently: