India vs New Zealand 2021-22, Kanpur Test: Shreays Iyer, Tom Latham, Will Young enter record books on Day 2
It has been an intense battle between India and New Zealand in the Kanpur Test. On Day 2, Shreyas Iyer, Tom Latham and Will Young were among the ones who entered the record books, as we present the records scripted.
Iyer scripts aplenty with debut ton
Iyer slammed a Test century on debut. As a result, he is the:
- 16th Indian to score a debut Test ton
- Third Indian to score on debut against NZ
- Third oldest to do so at 26 years and 355 days
- Joint fourth-fastest considering balls faced
- Joint fourth-fastest for India considering balls faced
- Second Mumbai-born cricketer to hit a Test ton on debut
- Third number five Indian batter to score a Test ton in India since 2016
- 16th Indian to slam a Test ton in India on debut
- Second to score a Test ton in Kanpur on debut
Tom Latham, Will Young dominate records
Latham and Young have contributed to a 129-run opening stand. Consequently:
- It is the first 100-plus opening stand in Tests by a visiting team in India since Alastair Cook & Haseeb Hameed's 103 in 2016.
- It is the seventh 110-run stand for NZ in Tests in India.
- Latham was the first opener to be involved in more than one 100-plus partnership.
- Latham has become only the second batter in Tests after Moeen Ali to get three decisions overturned via DRS.
- The duo has currently put on the third-highest Test opening partnership for the side in India.