India vs New Zealand 2021-22: Can the Men In Blue seal the deal in 2nd T20I or will the Kiwis strike back?

India and New Zealand face off in the second T20I in Ranchi on Friday. While India is in the driver's seat, it would look to seal the deal in this game. But, the Kiwis are bold enough to bounce back and square it.

After edging past by five wickets in the opening Twenty20 International (T20I), India would again take on New Zealand in the second T20I at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi on Friday. While India would look to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series, NZ would look to square things to take it to the decider. In the same light, we present the match preview of this exciting clash.

Current form

India is coming off an unimpressive outing in the just-concluded ICC T20 World Cup, getting ousted in the Super 12 stage besides winning four T20Is in a row. On the other hand, NZ has lost consecutive two T20Is, including the T20WC final against Australia on Sunday. Thus, the momentum is slightly in the Indians' favour, but the Kiwis are still confident of turning things around.

Team strength & weaknesses, and players to watch out

Considering the Indian side, it is equally balanced, with a slight focus on its batting. However, it has a fierce bowling attack which could spell trouble for the Kiwis. The likes of skipper Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Venkatesh Iyer, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Chahar, Harshal Patel, and Yuzvendra Chahal could derail NZ's bid to bounce back.

On the other hand, the Kiwis are heavy in their bowling. Although its batting might lack enough firepower, a loaded all-rounder department might give a tough time to the Indians. Martin Guptill, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi and Kyle Jamieson are the ones who could play a critical role for the side.

Injury concerns and head-to-head

None of the sides has any significant injury concern, while NZ would miss the services of skipper Kane Williamson and pacer Kyle Jamieson, who are resting. The two sides have faced off on 18 occasions in the format, with NZ having a lead of 9-7, while in India, both teams are locked 3-3 in six games. It would be the maiden clash at this venue.

Weather and pitch report

The Ranchi weather would be cold, with an expected temperature of 14 degrees in the evening. The track is expected to be slightly slow, with the pitch traditionally assisting the spinners. With the dew factor in mind, the team winning the toss would prefer to chase, while any score above 150 could be challenging here.

Probable XI

IND: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul (vc & wk), Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar/Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar and Mohammad Siraj.

NZ: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips (wk), Tim Seifert (wk), Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson and Trent Boult.

Fantasy XI

Batters: Rohit, Guptill (vc), Yadav (c), Chapman - Rohit and Guptill are expected to go all guns blazing as openers, while the latter's consistency makes him the deputy captain. Also, Chapman can consolidate at number three, along with Yadav at either third or fourth, while the latter reliability makes him the skipper.

Wicketkeeper: Pant - He is the one who edges out due to his aggressiveness and is also in form.

All-rounders: Mitchell, Santner - While Mitchell has been impressive with the bat of late, Santner is sure to come efficient with his impactful spins.

Bowlers: Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar, Boult, Siraj - Ashwin, too, is sure to scalp out a few with his veteran spin experience, while the remaining three will be decent with their seam and pace, especially Boult.

Match details

Date and day: November 19, 2021 (Friday)

Venue: JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi

Time: 7 PM (IST)

Where to watch (TV): Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 Hindi (Also available in HD, along with regional languages)

Where to watch (Online): Hotstar