India vs New Zealand 2021-22: Ashwin thinks it's too early to comment on Rahul Dravid's coaching skills

Rahul Dravid is off to a winning start as Team India head coach, winning the opening T20I against New Zealand. However, Ravichandran Ashwin does not feel wise to comment on his coaching tactics now.

It was a winning start for Team India post its disastrous 2021 ICC T20 World Cup campaign in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), where it was knocked out of the Super 12 stage. On Wednesday, India defeated New Zealand by five wickets in the opening Twenty20 International (T20I) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

Notably, it was also the opening win for new Team India head coach Rahul Dravid on his first game in charge. Dravid is under pressure to deliver, as he replaces the highly successful Ravi Shastri, while the latter failed to provide the side with an ICC Trophy. Meanwhile, following the win on Wednesday, veteran all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin was asked if Dravid's coaching tactics were impacting the side.

However, Ashwin refrained from commenting on the issue, stating that it would be too early to do so, while he affirmed that Dravid was putting in the "hard yards" at the U-19 level. "He won't leave much to chance, and he'll be all about preparation and process so that we can bring the happiness back into the Indian dressing room," he said after the game.

Ashwin was the best performer with the ball for the side, claiming a couple for 23. He validated his performance that bowling slower deliveries were the trick, especially hitting the seam and tossing it up. "It's tricky in T20s. You can't miss your lengths, and you don't know when to toss it up, but here, it did help to give it some air," he reckoned.