Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Give Bharat Ratna to umpire': Memes after Richard Kettleborough denies wide to help Kohli hi 48th ODI ton

    The article delves into Virat Kohli's determined quest for his century during an India vs. Bangladesh ODI World Cup 2023 match, along with the controversy surrounding umpire Richard Kettleborough's decision not to signal a wide, sparking a debate on sportsmanship.

    India vs Bangladesh Give Bharat Ratna to umpire Memes after Richard Kettleborough denies wide to help Kohli hi 48th ODI ton snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Oct 20, 2023, 10:52 AM IST

    Virat Kohli's pursuit of his century added a dramatic twist to the India vs. Bangladesh ODI World Cup 2023 match at Pune's Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium on Thursday. Kohli's determination to reach his 48th ODI century led to some extraordinary moments during India's chase. Umpire Richard Kettleborough's decision not to signal a wide when Kohli was on 97 further intensified the drama.

    Also read: ODI World Cup 2023: India registers a thumping win, beats Bangladesh by 7 wickets

    With India comfortably on their way to the 257-run target with seven wickets in hand, the outcome of the match was all but decided. Kohli's strategy became apparent as he refused singles for three consecutive overs, ensuring that he retained the strike. The contest shifted from an India-Bangladesh match to a battle between Kohli and his impending century.

    During the 39th over, after taking a single in the first ball, Kohli defended a couple of deliveries and then launched a powerful six, reaching 80. He needed 20 runs for his third World Cup century, and so did India to secure eight points and their fourth consecutive win in this tournament. In a decisive moment, Kohli decided to embrace the challenge, taking only singles off the last ball.

    The 40th over saw Kohli smashing a boundary off the first ball, needing 15 for his century and 15 for India to win. Kohli's intention was clear as he declined singles thrice in the next over, hitting a six in between. He also ensured he faced the first ball of the following over, emphasizing his determination to reach the hundred.

    The start of the 42nd over brought a new twist to the scenario. Kohli was on 97, and India needed two runs to win. When Bangladesh's Nasum Ahmed bowled a delivery down the leg side, Kohli expressed his dissatisfaction with a fierce look, which seemingly influenced umpire Richard Kettleborough's decision not to signal a wide.

    Also read: IND vs BAN: Did Umpire Richard Kettleborough help Virat Kohli score 48th ODI century? What MCC laws state

    Despite the controversial decision, the Pune crowd and Kohli didn't mind, as it kept the possibility of Kohli's century alive. Kohli eventually achieved his century by smashing a low full toss for a six, celebrating with raised arms and a resounding roar. However, the question arose: did Kohli's relentless pursuit of his century show disrespect for the game and the opposition?

    KL Rahul revealed that he encouraged Kohli to go for the century after Kohli initially hesitated about taking a single to reach his milestone. The debate around umpire Kettleborough's decision is likely to continue, with numerous social media posts and videos of the incident circulating.

    Meanwhile, several memes exploded following the umpire's decision, with some Indian cricket fans jokingly stating to give Kettleborough a Bharat Ratna. Here's a look at some of the memes that have gone viral on X, formerly Twitter:

    Last Updated Oct 20, 2023, 10:52 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IND vs BAN: Did Umpire Richard Kettleborough help Virat Kohli score 48th ODI century? What MCC laws state snt

    IND vs BAN: Did Umpire Richard Kettleborough help Virat Kohli score 48th ODI century? What MCC laws state

    At least you What Pak actress who promised dinner date if Bangladesh beat India said after Kohli show snt

    'At least you...': What Pak actress who promised dinner date if Bangladesh beat India said after Kohli show

    ODI World Cup 2023: India registers a thumping win, beats Bangladesh by 7 wickets avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: India registers a thumping win, beats Bangladesh by 7 wickets

    cricket India vs Bangladesh: Sara Tendulkar cheering for Shubman Gill during WC clash sets internet on fire (WATCH) osf

    India vs Bangladesh: Sara Tendulkar cheering for Shubman Gill during WC clash sets internet on fire (WATCH)

    ODI World Cup 2023: India gets off to a flying start, attacking start crumbles Bangladesh avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: India gets off to a flying start, attacking start crumbles Bangladesh

    Recent Stories

    Keep low profile': Canada issues travel advisory for India, cautions against 'anti-Canada protests and harassment' AJR

    'Keep low profile': Canada issues travel advisory for India, cautions against 'anti-Canada protests'

    Kim Kardashian's daughter suffering from dyslexia? Here's what we know ATG

    Kim Kardashian's daughter suffering from dyslexia? Here's what we know

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-351 October 20 2023: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-351 October 20 2023: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Leo Box Office Collection: Vijay starrer gets biggest global opening of 2023 rkn

    Leo Box Office Collection: Vijay starrer gets biggest global opening of 2023

    WhatsApp update Users can now send voice notes in view once mode gcw

    WhatsApp update: Users can now send voice notes in view once mode

    Recent Videos

    Israel Palestine war Exclusive Cannot co-exist with Hamas; fear of rockets keeping us awake: Indian-origin Jew in Kiryat Gat

    Exclusive! Cannot co-exist with Hamas; fear of rockets keeping us awake: Indian-origin Jew in Kiryat Gat

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive! 'Situation worse than our worst nightmares...' say Indians in Israel vkp

    Asianet News Exclusive! 'Situation worse than our worst nightmares...' say Indian-origin Jews

    Video Icon
    Israel Hamas War Asianet News Network in Ramallah Palestinians say we love Hamas; we will die here, will not leave VKP

    Israel-Palestine War: 'We love Hamas; we will die here, won't leave...' say Palestinians in Ramallah (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel hails 'Indian superwomen' Sabitha and Meera Mohanan

    Israel hails 'Indian superwomen' Sabitha and Meera (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi tells ISRO: Set up Bharatiya Antariksha Station by 2035, send first Indian to Moon by 2040

    PM Modi tells ISRO: Set up Bharatiya Antariksha Station by 2035, send first Indian to Moon by 2040

    Video Icon