'Give Bharat Ratna to umpire': Memes after Richard Kettleborough denies wide to help Kohli hi 48th ODI ton

Virat Kohli's pursuit of his century added a dramatic twist to the India vs. Bangladesh ODI World Cup 2023 match at Pune's Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium on Thursday. Kohli's determination to reach his 48th ODI century led to some extraordinary moments during India's chase. Umpire Richard Kettleborough's decision not to signal a wide when Kohli was on 97 further intensified the drama.

With India comfortably on their way to the 257-run target with seven wickets in hand, the outcome of the match was all but decided. Kohli's strategy became apparent as he refused singles for three consecutive overs, ensuring that he retained the strike. The contest shifted from an India-Bangladesh match to a battle between Kohli and his impending century.

During the 39th over, after taking a single in the first ball, Kohli defended a couple of deliveries and then launched a powerful six, reaching 80. He needed 20 runs for his third World Cup century, and so did India to secure eight points and their fourth consecutive win in this tournament. In a decisive moment, Kohli decided to embrace the challenge, taking only singles off the last ball.

The 40th over saw Kohli smashing a boundary off the first ball, needing 15 for his century and 15 for India to win. Kohli's intention was clear as he declined singles thrice in the next over, hitting a six in between. He also ensured he faced the first ball of the following over, emphasizing his determination to reach the hundred.

The start of the 42nd over brought a new twist to the scenario. Kohli was on 97, and India needed two runs to win. When Bangladesh's Nasum Ahmed bowled a delivery down the leg side, Kohli expressed his dissatisfaction with a fierce look, which seemingly influenced umpire Richard Kettleborough's decision not to signal a wide.

Despite the controversial decision, the Pune crowd and Kohli didn't mind, as it kept the possibility of Kohli's century alive. Kohli eventually achieved his century by smashing a low full toss for a six, celebrating with raised arms and a resounding roar. However, the question arose: did Kohli's relentless pursuit of his century show disrespect for the game and the opposition?

KL Rahul revealed that he encouraged Kohli to go for the century after Kohli initially hesitated about taking a single to reach his milestone. The debate around umpire Kettleborough's decision is likely to continue, with numerous social media posts and videos of the incident circulating.

