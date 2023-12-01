Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Sourav Ganguly unveils insights on Rahul Dravid's contract extension and T20 World Cup aspirations

    Former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly shares his thoughts on Rahul Dravid's contract extension as the head coach of the Indian cricket team.

    cricket Sourav Ganguly unveils insights on Rahul Dravid's contract extension and T20 World Cup aspirations osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Dec 1, 2023, 8:18 PM IST

    Sourav Ganguly expressed no surprise at Rahul Dravid's contract extension as the head coach of the Indian cricket team. Speaking at a recent event, Ganguly mentioned that the BCCI had always been confident in Dravid's capabilities, expressing his delight at the extension. Dravid's leadership led the team to the runners-up position in the Cricket World Cup 2023, and Ganguly expressed hope for success in the T20 World Cup in 2024. While the exact duration of Dravid's extended term is yet to be disclosed, the BCCI has secured him at least until the T20 World Cup.

    During Ganguly's tenure as BCCI president, Dravid assumed the role of head coach, and the former India left-hander celebrated his teammate's continued involvement.

    Ganguly remarked, "I'm not surprised that they have shown faith in Dravid. When I was president of the Board, we convinced him to do this job. And I'm so happy to see yesterday that his tenure has been extended."

    With India's impressive performance in the recent Cricket World Cup, Ganguly expressed optimism for the future, saying, "They may not have won it, but they probably were the best team in the competition with the way they played."

    As for India's title drought in ICC global events, Ganguly acknowledged his own experiences, stating, "Hopefully, they will cross the bridge one day. There is no rocket science." He reflected on his captaincy, citing instances of reaching finals but emphasized the unpredictable nature of winning them.

    Also Read: Pakistan team unwelcomed in Australia? No officials present as players load their own luggage (WATCH)

    Last Updated Dec 1, 2023, 8:18 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket Rafael Nadal announces comeback, Set to play at Brisbane international in January osf

    'Don't deserve to end like this': 21-time Grand Slam champion Nadal announces comeback date

    cricket Pakistan team unwelcomed in Australia? No officials present as players load their own luggage (WATCH) osf

    Pakistan team unwelcomed in Australia? No officials present as players load their own luggage (WATCH)

    AB de Villiers optimistic about MS Dhoni's future: 'Maybe he's got three more years' in the IPL osf

    IPL 2024: 'Maybe he has got 3 more years' - AB De Villiers' sensational remark about CSK icon MS Dhoni

    cricket Spirit of Cricket: Victoria's Will Sutherland calls back Fraser-McGurk in fair play act osf

    Spirit of Cricket: Victoria's Will Sutherland calls back Fraser-McGurk in fair play act

    cricket Revealed: How New Zealand star Rachin Ravindra almost missed ODI World Cup 2023 in India osf

    Revealed: How New Zealand star Rachin Ravindra almost missed ODI World Cup 2023 in India

    Recent Stories

    Cyclone Michaung: Centre reviews preparedness in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Odisha

    Cyclone ‘Michaung’: Centre reviews preparedness in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Odisha

    Salaar Cease Fire - Part 1 trailer OUT: Prabhas starrer promises extreme emotions; Read more ATG

    'Salaar: Cease Fire - Part 1' trailer OUT: Prabhas emerges as lone warrior in action filled political drama

    cricket Rafael Nadal announces comeback, Set to play at Brisbane international in January osf

    'Don't deserve to end like this': 21-time Grand Slam champion Nadal announces comeback date

    Purely unreasonable AFCAT aspirants protest exam fee hike; go social with hashtag reduceafcatfees

    'Purely unreasonable...' AFCAT aspirants protest exam fee hike; go social with #reduceafcatfees

    Antarctica Day 2023: 7 lesser-known facts of this continent ATG EAI

    Antarctica Day 2023: 7 lesser-known facts of this continent

    Recent Videos

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': From 'silent' to 'front-foot lover', Arjun Deswal shares the evolution of his character RKK

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': From 'silent' to 'front-foot lover', Arjun Deswal shares the evolution of his character

    Video Icon
    WATCH PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse AJR

    WATCH: PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse

    Video Icon
    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft

    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV

    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV (WATCH)

    Video Icon