Sourav Ganguly unveils insights on Rahul Dravid's contract extension and T20 World Cup aspirations

Former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly shares his thoughts on Rahul Dravid's contract extension as the head coach of the Indian cricket team.

Sourav Ganguly expressed no surprise at Rahul Dravid's contract extension as the head coach of the Indian cricket team. Speaking at a recent event, Ganguly mentioned that the BCCI had always been confident in Dravid's capabilities, expressing his delight at the extension. Dravid's leadership led the team to the runners-up position in the Cricket World Cup 2023, and Ganguly expressed hope for success in the T20 World Cup in 2024. While the exact duration of Dravid's extended term is yet to be disclosed, the BCCI has secured him at least until the T20 World Cup.

During Ganguly's tenure as BCCI president, Dravid assumed the role of head coach, and the former India left-hander celebrated his teammate's continued involvement.

Ganguly remarked, "I'm not surprised that they have shown faith in Dravid. When I was president of the Board, we convinced him to do this job. And I'm so happy to see yesterday that his tenure has been extended."

With India's impressive performance in the recent Cricket World Cup, Ganguly expressed optimism for the future, saying, "They may not have won it, but they probably were the best team in the competition with the way they played."

As for India's title drought in ICC global events, Ganguly acknowledged his own experiences, stating, "Hopefully, they will cross the bridge one day. There is no rocket science." He reflected on his captaincy, citing instances of reaching finals but emphasized the unpredictable nature of winning them.

