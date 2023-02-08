IND vs AUS 2022-23, 1st Test: Date, time, venue, squads, where to watch live streaming, tickets and more
IND vs AUS 2022-23: India will kick off its Border-Gavaskar Trophy title defence against Australia in the opening Nagpur Test from Thursday. Meanwhile, we present the vital details regarding the Test here.
The Australians would be eager to win it for the first time since 2014-15. Moreover, with both sides eyeing a spot in the 2021-23 ICC World Test Championship Final, it would make things even sweeter, as the stakes would be incredibly high in this series. As both sides prepare to get the ball rolling, we present the crucial details regarding the opening Test and the series.
Full schedule
|Match
|Dates
|Time (IST)
|Venue
|1st Test
|February 9-13
|9:30 AM
|Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Jamtha, Nagpur
|2nd Test
|February 17-21
|9:30 AM
|Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
|3rd Test
|March 1-5
|9.30 AM
|Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala
|4th Test
|March 9 -13
|9:30 AM
|Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad
ALSO READ: IND vs AUS 2022-23, 1st Test - India eyes summit clash, Australia seeks vengeance as 'Real Test' kicks off
Venue
The VCA Stadium in Nagpur would be hosting its first Test since November 2017, when it hosted Sri Lanka, which the hosts had won by an innings and 239 runs. It would be the seventh Test at this venue, where India has won on four occasions and lost just once to South Africa in 2010.
The only time Australia played at this venue was in 2008, the maiden Test on this ground, which India won by 172 runs. The highest total on this ground is 610/6 by India versus Lanka. Below are the average scores at this venue:
Average 1st innings score - 345
Average 2nd innings score - 418
Average 3rd innings score - 261
Average 4th innings score - 209
ALSO READ: Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23 - Steve Smith claims Australia have 'tools' to counter India's Ashwin
Squads
India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul (vc & wk), Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, Ravindra Jadeja, KS Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Suryakumar Yadav, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat and Ishan Kishan (wk).
Australia: Pat Cummins (c), David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Alex Carey (wk), Matt Renshaw, Peter Handscombe, Nathan Lyon, Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Lance Morris, Mitchell Swepson, Todd Murphy, Josh Hazlewood (unavailable), Cameron Green (unavailable) and Mitchell Starc (from 2nd Test).
Where to watch
Date and day: February 9, 2023 (Thursday)
Venue: Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur
Time: 9.30 AM (IST)
Where to watch (TV): Star Sports 1 and other Star Sports regional language channels - Also available in HD
Where to watch (Online): Hotstar
ALSO READ: IND vs AUS 2022-23: 'Touched Ashwin's feet and sought his blessings' - Australia's net bowler Mahesh Pithiya
Tickets
1st Test: Bookmyshow
2nd Test: Insider
3rd and 4th Test: Paytm Insider/Bookmyshow