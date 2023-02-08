IND vs AUS 2022-23, 1st Test: Date, time, venue, squads, where to watch live streaming, tickets and more

IND vs AUS 2022-23: India will kick off its Border-Gavaskar Trophy title defence against Australia in the opening Nagpur Test from Thursday. Meanwhile, we present the vital details regarding the Test here.

The Australians would be eager to win it for the first time since 2014-15. Moreover, with both sides eyeing a spot in the 2021-23 ICC World Test Championship Final, it would make things even sweeter, as the stakes would be incredibly high in this series. As both sides prepare to get the ball rolling, we present the crucial details regarding the opening Test and the series.

Full schedule

Match Dates Time (IST) Venue 1st Test February 9-13 9:30 AM Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Jamtha, Nagpur 2nd Test February 17-21 9:30 AM Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi 3rd Test March 1-5 9.30 AM Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala 4th Test March 9 -13 9:30 AM Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad

Venue

The VCA Stadium in Nagpur would be hosting its first Test since November 2017, when it hosted Sri Lanka, which the hosts had won by an innings and 239 runs. It would be the seventh Test at this venue, where India has won on four occasions and lost just once to South Africa in 2010.

The only time Australia played at this venue was in 2008, the maiden Test on this ground, which India won by 172 runs. The highest total on this ground is 610/6 by India versus Lanka. Below are the average scores at this venue:

Average 1st innings score - 345

Average 2nd innings score - 418

Average 3rd innings score - 261

Average 4th innings score - 209

Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul (vc & wk), Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, Ravindra Jadeja, KS Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Suryakumar Yadav, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat and Ishan Kishan (wk).

Australia: Pat Cummins (c), David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Alex Carey (wk), Matt Renshaw, Peter Handscombe, Nathan Lyon, Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Lance Morris, Mitchell Swepson, Todd Murphy, Josh Hazlewood (unavailable), Cameron Green (unavailable) and Mitchell Starc (from 2nd Test).

Where to watch

Date and day: February 9, 2023 (Thursday)

Venue: Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur

Time: 9.30 AM (IST)

Where to watch (TV): Star Sports 1 and other Star Sports regional language channels - Also available in HD

Where to watch (Online): Hotstar

Tickets

1st Test: Bookmyshow

2nd Test: Insider

3rd and 4th Test: Paytm Insider/Bookmyshow