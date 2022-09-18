IND vs AUS 2022-23: 'Kohli to open in some games, Rahul to open in T20 World Cup' - Rohit

Debates are occurring about whether Virat Kohli should start opening. While Rohit Sharma has confirmed that KL Rahul will be the opening during the ICC T20 World Cup 2022, Kohli will be opening in some games before the event.

Former Indian skipper and top-order batter Virat Kohli batting at the top alongside Rohit Sharma is a "definite option". However, the Indian skipper on Sunday clarified that wicketkeeper-opener KL Rahul would remain his opening partner for the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup in Australia, starting next month. Talking to the reporters ahead of the three-game Twenty20 International (T20I) series against Australia starting in Mohali on Tuesday, Rohit clarified that the team management has total transparency on each player's role in the squad. Three T20Is will follow the Australia series against a touring South Africa before India leaves for the T20WC Down Under.

"Rahul bhai and I have had a chat that we will have to make Virat open in some games because he is our third opener. In the last match, we saw what he did [as an opener], and we are happy about that," Rohit said, recalling Kohli's ton during the Asia Cup 2022 against Afghanistan in the Super 4.

It was Kohli's maiden 100 in nearly three years, since November 2019 and his 71st overall, while it was also his first-ever T20I century. While referring to Kohli as the team's backup opener, Rohit proclaimed that Rahul would be his opening partner for the global event in Australia. "KL Rahul will open for us at the T20 World Cup. We are not going to experiment with that position much," he remarked.

"His [Rahul's] performances often go noticed. He is a crucial player for India. His performances over the last two to three years have been excellent. I want to clarify to everyone that we have absolute clarity on this, and we know it very well kya khichdi pak rahi hain [whatever is happening]. There is no confusion," affirmed Rohit.

Rahul's strike rate has been in question for some time now. Also, the debate over who would be Rohit's opening partner has heightened, especially with Kohli finding his mojo back during the Asia Cup. "We are clear about what KL brings to the table for us. He is a match winner for us as well. We have not picked a backup opener, and Virat can open for us. He has done that well for his IPL [Indian Premier League] franchise [Royal Challengers Bangalore] over the years," Rohit added.

