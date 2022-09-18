Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IND vs AUS 2022-23: 'Kohli to open in some games, Rahul to open in T20 World Cup' - Rohit

    Debates are occurring about whether Virat Kohli should start opening. While Rohit Sharma has confirmed that KL Rahul will be the opening during the ICC T20 World Cup 2022, Kohli will be opening in some games before the event.

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23: Virat Kohli to open in some games, KL Rahul to open in ICC T20 World Cup - Rohit Sharma-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 18, 2022, 3:29 PM IST

    Former Indian skipper and top-order batter Virat Kohli batting at the top alongside Rohit Sharma is a "definite option". However, the Indian skipper on Sunday clarified that wicketkeeper-opener KL Rahul would remain his opening partner for the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup in Australia, starting next month. Talking to the reporters ahead of the three-game Twenty20 International (T20I) series against Australia starting in Mohali on Tuesday, Rohit clarified that the team management has total transparency on each player's role in the squad. Three T20Is will follow the Australia series against a touring South Africa before India leaves for the T20WC Down Under.

    "Rahul bhai and I have had a chat that we will have to make Virat open in some games because he is our third opener. In the last match, we saw what he did [as an opener], and we are happy about that," Rohit said, recalling Kohli's ton during the Asia Cup 2022 against Afghanistan in the Super 4.

    ALSO READ: 'RAHUL HAS PROBABLY GOT MORE ABILITY THAN ROHIT OR KOHLI' - GAMBHIR ON INDIAN OPENERS

    It was Kohli's maiden 100 in nearly three years, since November 2019 and his 71st overall, while it was also his first-ever T20I century. While referring to Kohli as the team's backup opener, Rohit proclaimed that Rahul would be his opening partner for the global event in Australia. "KL Rahul will open for us at the T20 World Cup. We are not going to experiment with that position much," he remarked.

    "His [Rahul's] performances often go noticed. He is a crucial player for India. His performances over the last two to three years have been excellent. I want to clarify to everyone that we have absolute clarity on this, and we know it very well kya khichdi pak rahi hain [whatever is happening]. There is no confusion," affirmed Rohit.

    ALSO READ: IND vs AUS 2022-23 - Md Shami ruled out after testing COVID positive, Umesh to replace

    Rahul's strike rate has been in question for some time now. Also, the debate over who would be Rohit's opening partner has heightened, especially with Kohli finding his mojo back during the Asia Cup. "We are clear about what KL brings to the table for us. He is a match winner for us as well. We have not picked a backup opener, and Virat can open for us. He has done that well for his IPL [Indian Premier League] franchise [Royal Challengers Bangalore] over the years," Rohit added.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Sep 18, 2022, 3:29 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: KL Rahul who has probably got more ability than Rohit Sharma or Virat Kohli - Gautam Gambhir on Indian openers-ayh

    'Rahul has probably got more ability than Rohit or Kohli' - Gambhir on Indian openers

    legends league cricket, LLC 2022: Tanmay Srivastava, Yusuf Pathan 50s steer India Maharajas to 6-wicket win over World Giants, social media rejoices-ayh

    LLC 2022: Srivastava, Yusuf's 50s steer India Maharajas to 6-wicket win over World Giants

    Asia Cup 2022, Super 4, India vs Pakistan: We have to put ourselves in that situation - Ravichandran Ashwin on Arshdeep Singh trolled for dropped catch-ayh

    'We have to put ourselves in that situation' - Ashwin on Arshdeep trolled for dropped catch vs PAK

    Sourav Ganguly, Jay Shah eligible to serve BCCI until 2025 after Supreme Court DC amends cooling-off period-ayh

    Ganguly, Shah eligible to serve BCCI until 2025 after Supreme Court amends cooling-off period

    It has been my greatest honour - Robin Uthappa announces retirement international and Indian cricket, Twitter applauds-ayh

    'It has been my greatest honour' - Uthappa announces retirement from international and Indian cricket

    Recent Stories

    Schools supermarkets cinemas and more everything that will be shut in UK for Queen Elizabeth II funeral gcw

    Schools, supermarkets, cinemas & more: Everything that will be shut in UK for Queen’s funeral

    SEXY pictures: Janhvi Kapoor shows off her busty-cleavage in short white bodycon dress RBA

    SEXY pictures: Janhvi Kapoor shows off her busty-cleavage in short white bodycon dress

    Who is Karan Adani 35 year old Gautam Adani's elder son to head ACC gcw

    Who is Karan Adani, 35-year-old Gautam Adani's elder son to head ACC?

    Video Urfi Javed dons a black bikini with unique skirt, showing off her curves; is it Yay or Nay? RBA

    Video: Urfi Javed dons a black bikini with unique skirt, showing off her curves; is it Yay or Nay?

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: KL Rahul who has probably got more ability than Rohit Sharma or Virat Kohli - Gautam Gambhir on Indian openers-ayh

    'Rahul has probably got more ability than Rohit or Kohli' - Gambhir on Indian openers

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi turns 72: Lakshadweep scuba divers celebrate Prime Minister's birthday underwater AJR GPS

    PM Modi turns 72: Lakshadweep scuba divers celebrate Prime Minister's birthday underwater

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Electrik-Po, Shreyas Ted and Keshav Tomer

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Electrik-Po, Shreyas Ted and Keshav Tomer

    Video Icon
    Centre inks peace pact with 8 tribal militant groups of Assam

    Centre inks peace pact with 8 tribal militant groups of Assam

    Video Icon
    Lakhimpur Kheri case: 6 arrested for alleged rape-murder of two minor Dalit sisters

    Lakhimpur Kheri case: 6 arrested for alleged rape-murder of two minor Dalit sisters

    Video Icon
    Nabanna Chalo March: Several BJP leaders detained as street war covers Kolkata AJR

    Nabanna Chalo March: Several BJP leaders detained as street war covers Kolkata

    Video Icon