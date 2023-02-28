Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: KL Rahul and Shubman Gill sweat it out simultaneously in nets

    IND vs AUS 2022-23: As India prepares to face Australia in the third Indore Test for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, confusion persists between openers KL Rahul and Shubman Gill as both sweated it out at the nets on Monday.

    IND vs AUS, India vs Australia, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: KL Rahul and Shubman Gill sweat it out simultaneously in nets-ayh
    First Published Feb 28, 2023, 11:14 AM IST

    There were no definite cues, but it seemed like an audition when the struggling wicketkeeper-opener KL Rahul and the much younger Shubam Gill batted simultaneously during a training session on Monday before the third Test versus Australia. Stripped of India's vice-captaincy after his prolonged lean patch in the five-day format, Rahul put in the hard yards in what could be the last training session before the meeting, beginning Wednesday.

    The selection of Rahul, who averages an ordinary 33.44 after 47 Tests, at the cost of Gill, a superstar in the making, has diverging views in the cricketing fraternity. Both batted in adjoining nets for approximately 30 minutes under the oversight of head coach Rahul Dravid. Rahul has a comprehensive run as the team management has enormous conviction in his capabilities, but with every collapse, the strain is climbing on the stylish opener.

    On the other hand, Gill has had a coming-of-age season across formats, and his adherents, including former cricketers, consider there is no better time to draft him into the playing XI. While Gill was more striking in his technique, Rahul bided his time and concentrated on his guard. Rahul left and precluded the first 18 deliveries he faced before practising the aerial hits down the ground off-spinners. He then switched places with Gill to face veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, and there also, he appeared to play everything with a straight bat.

    Before batting alongside Rahul, Gill was the foremost team member to hit the nets, while others experienced warm-up and fielding exercises. After their time in the main nets, Gill and Rahul were transferred to the ground's other side to encounter a few throwdowns.

    Rohit, Kohli bat aggressively in their way
    Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli looked in delicate touch in the Delhi Test but could not convert starts. Walking into the nets together, the star batters depicted a bold approach versus the spinners. While Kohli went for the straight boundaries versus left-arm spinners, Rohit played shots all over, including the pull, sweep, and reverse sweep.

    After he was done bowling, Ashwin, bright with both bat and ball in the series, began to work on his sweeping aptitudes in the centre square. All-rounder Axar Patel, who has gelled as a batter in the opening two Tests, also faced full-intensity throw downs.

    Last Updated Feb 28, 2023, 11:15 AM IST
