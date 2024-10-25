IND vs NZ 2024: Santner takes four wickets as India's batting collapse in Pune Test

India's batting crumbled against New Zealand in the 2nd Test in Pune, leaving them trailing by 152 runs at lunch on Day 2. Santner's 4-wicket haul put India in a precarious position.

IND vs NZ 2024: Mitchell Santner takes four wickets as India's batting collapse in Pune Test
Author
Sreejith CR
First Published Oct 25, 2024, 12:22 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 25, 2024, 12:22 PM IST

India suffered a batting collapse against New Zealand on Day 2 of the second Test in Pune. Chasing New Zealand's first innings score of 259, India were reduced to 107 for 7 at lunch on Friday (October 25). Ravindra Jadeja (11) and Washington Sundar (2) were at the crease. Mitchell Santner took four wickets and Glenn Phillips accounted for two scalps. India are still trailing by 152 runs. Apart from Rohit Sharma (0), Virat Kohli (1) also disappointed. 

Gill's wicket was the first to fall for India on the second day, trapped LBW by Santner. Kohli then arrived at the crease. The 35-year-old, who faced only nine balls, was bowled by Santner. Kohli, who came to the crease with high expectations, got out attempting an unnecessary shot, that too on a low full toss. Yashasvi Jaiswal (30), who started confidently, couldn't last long. He was caught by Daryl Mitchell off Glenn Phillips.

Rishabh Pant (18), who had been in good form in the series, was bowled by Phillips. Last game's centurion Sarfaraz Khan (11) returned after attempting to clear mid-on off Santner. Ravichandran Ashwin lasted only five balls, trapped LBW by Santner. Yesterday, Rohit Sharma (0) was bowled by Tim Southee.

Earlier, New Zealand were all out for 259 runs from a strong position of 197 for 3. Opener Devon Conway, who struck 76 runs, was the top scorer for the Kiwis. Rachin Ravindra scored 65 runs.  Washington Sundar was the pick of the Indian bowlers with seven wickets to his name, while Ashwin chipped in with three wickets.

