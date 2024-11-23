IND vs AUS, Perth Test: Harshit Rana wins battle with Mitchell Star as Australia bundled out for 104 (WATCH)

Pacer Jasprit Bumrah claimed his 11th five-wicket haul in Tests as Australia were dismissed for 104 by lunch on Day 2, losing the final three wickets in the morning session and handing India a valuable 46-run lead in the opening Test.

India’s bowlers were at their destructive best on the second day of the opening Test in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series against Australia at Perth on Saturday, with Jasprit Bumrah taking his 11th five-wicket haul and debutant Harshit Rana claiming a fiery three-wicket spell. Australia was bowled out for just 104, leaving India with a narrow lead of 46 runs heading into their second innings.

Bumrah, who has been in sensational form, led from the front with figures of 5/30 from 18 overs, and it was his delivery in the second over of the day that got the breakthrough. Alex Carey, the overnight batter, edged one off Bumrah to Rishabh Pant behind the stumps, and the skipper’s understated celebration only added to the moment’s significance. But the biggest story of the day was Rana’s spirited performance, especially against Australia’s Mitchell Starc.

Rana, who had already impressed with his pace and bounce in the first innings, set the tone early on by unsettling Starc with a barrage of short deliveries. The rookie pacer got rid of Nathan Lyon, with Lyon falling to a well-directed bouncer at gully off his bowling. But it was the playful exchange between Rana and Starc that became the highlight of the morning session.

During the 30th over of Australia’s innings, Rana sent Starc hopping and ducking with his pace, and the two shared a lighthearted moment. Starc, ever the competitive spirit, couldn’t resist a bit of banter, teasing his former Kolkata Knight Riders teammate, “Harshit, I bowl faster than you. I bowl faster than you.”

The playful taunt didn’t end there. Starc, who had faced a few uncomfortable short balls from Rana, reminded the debutant, “I’ve got a long memory,” hinting at a potential retaliation when he came in to bat. Rana, however, took the jibes in stride and smiled back, showing great composure for a player in only his second Test match.

But while the exchange provided a moment of levity in an otherwise tense match, the action was far from over. Australia, reduced to 79/9, looked like they would be dismissed quickly, but a 25-run partnership between Starc (26 off 113 balls) and Josh Hazlewood (7 not out) gave India a tough time. However, when the pressure became too much, Rana returned for a second spell, and his persistence paid off. Starc, trying to hit out, skied one off Rana and was caught by Pant, giving the Indian debutant his third wicket.

Australia’s innings fell apart in the face of India’s relentless pace attack. Bumrah and Rana, in particular, shared the spoils as Australia was dismissed for a mere 104 runs.

Despite the comprehensive bowling performance, India would have hoped for a bigger lead. At 150 in their first innings, the hosts were only 46 runs ahead, but with their bowlers in top form, they will feel confident going into the second innings.

