IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: Netizens exultant as Shubman Gill replaces KL Rahul; India opts to bat

IND vs AUS 2022-23: India and Australia engage in the third Indore Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy on Wednesday. While India has opted to bat, Shubman Gill is replacing KL Rahul as an opener, making the netizens exultant.

Having taken a 2-0 lead in the four-Test series and retaining the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, the Indians would be desperate not just to win the series but also seal their place in the Final of the 2021-23 ICC World Test Championship, set to be held at The Oval in London in June.

On the same note, India has won the toss and opted to bat in the third Test being played at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on Wednesday. Also, it has made one significant change, bringing in young opener Shubman Gill for wicketkeeper-opener KL Rahul, with the latter having fared insignificantly so far, making the netizens go exultant.

ALSO WATCH: IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything' - Rohit Sharma

"We will have a bat first. It is a pretty good dressing room, and like you said, the morale is high. The guys are confident about their skills which is a good thing moving forward. We have played a lot of cricket [here], but this one [pitch] is slightly different," said Indian skipper Rohit Sharma after winning the toss.

"Looks a little dry [track], and you must adapt your skills and be at it constantly. We aren't there yet [WTC Final], and we have to come and win this game. We must repeat what we did in the first two Tests. It is important to stay present. We have made two changes - Gill comes in place of KL. We have rested [Mohammed] Shami, and Umesh [Yadav] comes in," Rohit affirmed.

ALSO READ: IND VS AUS EXCLUSIVE - GILL'S MENTOR YOGRAJ SINGH HIGHLIGHTS WHY REPLACING RAHUL DOESN'T SOLVE THE REAL PROBLEM

In the meantime, stand-in Australian captain Steven Smith speculated, "Looks pretty dry and no surprises Rohit decided to bat first. Hopefully, we can execute our skills early and out the Indian batters under pressure. It [the break] came in at a good time for us. Disappointing how we ended the last Test match, and the guys have had time to reflect, rest and get back into preparation."

"Stick to our methods for longer periods. We went away from it, especially in the second innings of the last game. We are thinking about Patty [Cummins], his mum's unwell and he has had to go home. We have two changes, Mitch Starc comes in, and Cameron Green comes in for Davey [Warner]," concluded Smith.