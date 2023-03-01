Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: Netizens exultant as Shubman Gill replaces KL Rahul; India opts to bat

    IND vs AUS 2022-23: India and Australia engage in the third Indore Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy on Wednesday. While India has opted to bat, Shubman Gill is replacing KL Rahul as an opener, making the netizens exultant.

    IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: Netizens exultant as Shubman Gill replaces KL Rahul; India opts to bat against Australia-ayh
    Author
    Ayush Gupta
    First Published Mar 1, 2023, 9:20 AM IST

    Having taken a 2-0 lead in the four-Test series and retaining the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, the Indians would be desperate not just to win the series but also seal their place in the Final of the 2021-23 ICC World Test Championship, set to be held at The Oval in London in June.

    On the same note, India has won the toss and opted to bat in the third Test being played at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on Wednesday. Also, it has made one significant change, bringing in young opener Shubman Gill for wicketkeeper-opener KL Rahul, with the latter having fared insignificantly so far, making the netizens go exultant.

    ALSO WATCH: IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything' - Rohit Sharma

    "We will have a bat first. It is a pretty good dressing room, and like you said, the morale is high. The guys are confident about their skills which is a good thing moving forward. We have played a lot of cricket [here], but this one [pitch] is slightly different," said Indian skipper Rohit Sharma after winning the toss.

    "Looks a little dry [track], and you must adapt your skills and be at it constantly. We aren't there yet [WTC Final], and we have to come and win this game. We must repeat what we did in the first two Tests. It is important to stay present. We have made two changes - Gill comes in place of KL. We have rested [Mohammed] Shami, and Umesh [Yadav] comes in," Rohit affirmed.

    ALSO READ: IND VS AUS EXCLUSIVE - GILL'S MENTOR YOGRAJ SINGH HIGHLIGHTS WHY REPLACING RAHUL DOESN'T SOLVE THE REAL PROBLEM

    In the meantime, stand-in Australian captain Steven Smith speculated, "Looks pretty dry and no surprises Rohit decided to bat first. Hopefully, we can execute our skills early and out the Indian batters under pressure. It [the break] came in at a good time for us. Disappointing how we ended the last Test match, and the guys have had time to reflect, rest and get back into preparation."

    "Stick to our methods for longer periods. We went away from it, especially in the second innings of the last game. We are thinking about Patty [Cummins], his mum's unwell and he has had to go home. We have two changes, Mitch Starc comes in, and Cameron Green comes in for Davey [Warner]," concluded Smith.

    Last Updated Mar 1, 2023, 9:22 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Meme fest explodes after injured Bumrah ruled out of IPL 2023 Mumbai Indians' fans heartbroken snt

    Meme fest explodes after injured Bumrah set to be ruled out of IPL 2023; Mumbai Indians' fans heartbroken

    Rishabh Pant reveals life-changing realisation after horror car crash; vows to be back soon snt

    Rishabh Pant reveals life-changing realisation after horror car crash; vows to be back soon

    India vs Australia, Border-Gavaskar Trophy Exclusive: Shubman Gill mentor Yograj Singh highlights why replacing KL Rahul does not solve the real problem-ayh

    IND vs AUS Exclusive: Gill's mentor Yograj Singh highlights why replacing Rahul doesn't solve the real problem

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test preview: India eager to seal WTC ICC World Test Championship Final berth, Australia seeks redemption-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: India eager to seal WTC Final berth, Australia seeks redemption

    Babar Azam bigger diamond than Kohinoor: Shadab Khan trolled for comment praising Pakistan skipper-ayh

    'Babar Azam bigger diamond than Kohinoor': Shadab Khan trolled for praising Pakistan skipper

    Recent Stories

    Slight relief for Delhi NCR people as they wake up to light drizzle thunderstorms gcw

    Slight relief for Delhi-NCR people as they wake up to light drizzle, thunderstorms

    Did Alia Bhatt have face surgery? Social media users spot changes in her look and trolled her for the same RBA

    Did Alia Bhatt have face surgery? Social media users spot changes in her look and trolled her for the same

    Domestic LPG cylinders price hiked by Rs 50 from today Check out new rates gcw

    Domestic LPG cylinders price hiked by Rs 50 from today; Check out new rates

    When Ranbir Kapoor CA advised him to make a will before Raha birth know what happened NEXT RBA

    When Ranbir Kapoor’s CA advised him to make a will before Raha's birth; know what happened NEXT

    When to have protein in a day? How much to have? What are the benefits? Read all RBA

    When to have protein in a day? How much to have? What are the benefits? Read all

    Recent Videos

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable - KS Bharat-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable' - KS Bharat

    Video Icon
    4 years ago, on this day: IAF heroes executed Balakot Air Strike

    'Strike Deep, Strike Hard': India revisits 2019 Balakot airstrike

    Video Icon
    Viral video Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Viral: Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Video Icon
    Exercise 'Dustlik': India, Uzbek forces execute anto-terror ops in Uttarakhand

    Exercise 'Dustlik': India, Uzbek forces execute anti-terror ops in Uttarakhand

    Video Icon